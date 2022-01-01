Menu

Gerald GUEZO (GERALD)

  • APENKO INGENIERIE ET CONSEILS
  • Responsable

LOME

En résumé

Mes compétences :
INFORMATIQUE
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
ENERGIE

Entreprises

  • APENKO INGENIERIE ET CONSEILS - Responsable

    Informatique | LOME 2022 - maintenant INFORMATIQUE - TELECOMMUNICATION - ENERGIE SOLAIRE
    Ingénierie Réseaux Systèmes et Sécurité
    Génie logiciel
    Electricité Industrielle & Bâtiment
    Sécurité électronique (Vidéosurveillance, contrôle d'accès, systèmes d'alarme, détection d'incendie)
    Installation et maintenance de pylônes télécoms
    Solution de réseau sans fil
    Systèmes solaires photovoltaïques
    Groupe Electrogène
    Solution clé en main
    Assistance et Conseils

    Network (LAN, WLAN, WAN)
    Systems and Security Engineering
    Software engineering
    Electrical infrastructure solution
    Electronic security (CCTV, access control, alarm systems, fire detection)
    Installation and maintenance of Telecom Masts / Towers
    Wireless network solution
    Fiber network solution
    Solar photovoltaic systems
    Diesel Generator
    Turnkey solution
    Assistance and Advice

  • SHAIDA IT - Responsable technique

    Informatique | LOME 2019 - 2022 Câblage informatique et Electrique
    Maintenance informatique
    Contrôle d'accès
    Vidéosurveillance
    Interconnexion BLR
    Voix sur IP (VoIP)

  • NGCom Services - Administrateur reseaux et systèmes

    Informatique | COTONOU 2015 - 2018 Installation des réseaux LAN et interconnexion,
    Installation des systèmes d'alimentation sans interruption,
    Maintenance informatique,
    solutions en énergies renouvelables,
    Veille technologique.

  • UTB - Administrateur réseau

    Informatique | LOME 2013 - 2013

  • Société des Postes du Togo - Administrateur reseau

    Informatique | LOME 2012 - 2012

Formations

  • INSTITU Polytechnique DEFITECH (Lome)

    Lome 2010 - 2012 Administration de Réseaux Locaux d'Entrprises

