Gérald ORLIK

Currently Head of Ethics & Business Integrity General Medicines at Sanofi, a position held since April 2020.



Previously at Sanofi, Global Business Partner Ethics & Business Integrity for CHC and China & Emerging Markets Global Business Units from 2016 to 2020 and before Associate Vice-President, Europe Region Compliance Officer, from 2011 to 2015.



Prior to joining Sanofi, I served as VP & EMEA Chief Compliance Officer at Mylan, member of the EMEA Executive Committee. I created the function, designed and implemented the compliance program for EMEA region. Before Mylan, I was Compliance Director for Schering-Plough France (human and animal health), a member of the executive committee for the French subsidiaries, overseeing all compliance-related matters for both human and animal health operations, primarily focused on Sales & marketing activities also covering clinical trials, medical affairs and manufacturing. I previously had varied industry experiences in the field of global risk management services with the audit and advisory services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.



Graduated with management controlling from one of the top French universities in finance and economics (Universite Paris-Dauphine), I completed a masters degree in computer sciences. I am also graduated from the French Higher Staff College for reserve officers (ESORSEM) and BTEMG (CESAT).



Specialties:

* Project management

* Internal control, risk management

* FCPA matters and data privacy

* Sarbanes-Oxley projects