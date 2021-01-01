Gérald ORLIK

-
Sanofi
- Head of Ethics & Business Integrity General Medicines Global Business Unit
Paris
2020 - maintenant
Global scope for 2 therapeutic areas (diabetes & cardiovascular) and for the established products.
-
Sanofi
- Global Business Partner, Ethics & Business Integrity
Paris
2016 - 2020
Ethics & Business Integrity Business Partner for two Global Business Units (GBU)
- Consumer HealthCare (CHC) – since January 2017
- General Medicines & Emerging Markets (GEM) – since January 2016
Member of the GBUs Leadership Teams
Scope:
• Worldwide for Established Products, Generics and CHC activities.
• Emerging markets for all activities of Sanofi Group except Vaccines.
Main activities and responsibilities:
• Provide strategic E&BI leadership and support to the two GBUs projects and initiatives;
• Act as primary point of contact for the two GBUs for implementing, promoting and enforcing E&BI standards;
• Support Global E&BI in addressing strategic priorities and serve as the liaison between the two GBUs and the Global E&BI organization.
-
Armée de terre
- Chef de corps
2013 - 2015
-
Sanofi
- Associate VP, Regional Compliance Officer Europe
Paris
2011 - 2015
Member of the Europe Management Committee
Scope:
• All activities of Sanofi Group within the region (Human health, OTC, generics, Animal Health, Vaccins, Industrial Affairs, R&D…).
Main activities and responsibilities:
• Region
o Recruit, train and lead the Europe compliance officers network;
o Ensure effective deployment of the Sanofi compliance program for Europe;
o Contribute to embed compliance dimension into the decision making process at Europe
Management Committee level.
• Global
o Supervising the whistleblower line (ex US) – September 2011 to March 2014;
o Participate to the drafting and/or review of group Policies in relation with compliance topics;
o Septembre 2011 to April 2012
Build and lead a workgroup for reshaping the global Sanofi compliance organization;
Coordinate the corporate compliance team until the appointment of the global compliance
officer;
Ensure interim of the Latin-America Region compliance officer until his hiring.
-
Mylan
- Vice President EMEA & Chief Compliance Officer
Saint-Priest (69800)
2009 - 2011
Member of the Europe-Middle-East-Africa Executive Committee (EEC)
Goals:
- Create a Compliance Governance for EMEA region, relying on local compliance officers
- Ensure that a proper management of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and Policies is in place in each country (written policies and procedures)
- Design and apply a Compliance Training and Education Plan for the EMEA region
- Promote the risk-based approach and implement a risk mapping process
- Implement the Whistleblower Line and the Code of Conduct across the EMEA region
-
8RT
Suresnes
2008 - 2012
-
Schering-Plough
- Director Compliance & Business Practices
Levallois-Perret (92300)
2006 - 2008
Member of the French subsidiaries Management Teams (Schering-Plough S.A. and Schering-Plough Vet).
Scope:
- Human health and Animal health businesses
- Primarily focused on Sales and marketing activities also covering other activities such as Clinical trials, Medical affairs and manufacturing locations.
Main activities and responsibilities:
- Helps embed business integrity and compliance behavior into the local operations and processes, in an effective and efficient manner;
- Identifies inefficient or ineffective business processes, works with responsible management in a cross functional approach to streamline such processes, including elimination of compliance roadblocks;
- Drives S-P’s Compliance program in the company’s local international operations;
- Works cross functionally in investigations and resolving individual compliance;
- Assists in the organization, development and implementation of training programs as well as measuring the effectiveness of these programs
- Oversees the day-to-day implementation of corporate strategic privacy initiatives, and for responding to privacy issues that may arise locally;
- Conduct privacy risk assessments and oversee remediation efforts in the Country Operation. Help to coordinate privacy audits, and implement audit recommendations and audit training for appropriate staff.
Major contributions: Launch of an ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) initative, project leader for the improvement of the operational effectiveness in 3 major business processes in a cross functional team (Business units, Finance, Legal, Purchasing and IT), Training and Communication toward line management and employees (developpement of e-trainings, animation of Sales meetings, …), development of a compliance training matrix and employees continuous training pathway.
-
GIACM
- ...
2002 - 2008
-
PricewaterhouseCoopers
- Director
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2000 - 2006
Department Performance Improvement, Risks & Internal control
* Leading and coordinating, « Sarbanes-Oxley Act » and « Loi de Sécurité Financière » compliance projects for worldwide firms.
--> Major contributions: Regulation watch, communication plan, methodology support, mobilization/training programs over internal control concept and approach to document/assess internal control, risk assessment, project management, leading teams of consultants (1 to 15 depending on projects/phases), customer relationship and invoicing management.
* Trainer for the Eurofirm accreditation training program « focus on integrated audit » required for financial auditors (US GAAS) that are involved on SEC registrants (400 people trained in 2004).
--> Main topics covered: Regulation context (US, Europe, France), scoping (quantitative and qualitative analysis of financial statements, risk factors analysis, identification of accounts/processes/locations to be reviewed), internal control assessment (walkthroughs, evaluation of design efficiency, evaluation of operating effectiveness-testing, synthesis of control gaps/internal control deficiencies and reporting), integration with the audit of financial statements.
* European IT internal audit coordinator for a French international company (mainly in Europe and in the USA):
--> Content: Risk factors analysis, design of the draft audit plan, planning and management of the assignments, review of the deliverables, closing meeting, budget follow-up and invoicing management.
* Chairman of the PwC European workgroup (Eurofirm) on the « internal control improvement » topic:
--> Main themes: Internal control threats/opportunities for companies (regulation/value added/business process control), tools and methodologies, lesson learned in Europe and in the US, communication action plan, training program, set up of a network of experts.
* Audit assignements: projects reviews, information systems and business process internal control reviews, methodological support for « Sarbanes-Oxley 404 » and « LSF » engagements.
Internal control public presentations at conferences: CompTIA
* European Electronic Commerce Standards Board (e-ECSB) in Grenoble (02/2005), DFCG (French Association for CFO and controllers) (06/2005).
-
KDI
- Management controller and development manager for the Management Controlling department
1998 - 2000
- Project leader for the reshaping and the standardization of the reporting process (local, region and France), selection and implementation of a BI tool to cover regions and France reporting, implementation of key performance indicators.
- Key user controlling CO (SAP), advises and support for a subsidiary implementing FI/CO/TR. (SAP).
- Training logistic managers (région and local) to management concepts and tools (controlling, business unit P&L, reporting).
-
8RT
- .....
1997 - 2002
-
Steria Group
- Chief Engineer - Senior Consultant
Paris
1996 - 1998
Entreprises et Service industries Department
- Consulting: Communication strategic planning, feasibility and opportunity study, specifications, user acceptance testing, projects management, Activity Based Costing (ABC) implementation project.
- Commercial development: market studies, prospection, service proposals.
- Internal roles: quality manager, counselor for about fifteen collaborators (assignments, training plan, yearly summary appraisal, career plan), recruitment.
-
70RIMa
Monthléry
1993 - 1997
-
Universal Music
- Domains Manager
Antony (92160)
1991 - 1995
Universal Music (formerly Polygram)
Domains manager: Accounting/Finance domains then Logistic. Design and follow-up of development and maintenance budgets.
Project leader for France of the international royalties management project, in charge of copyright and artist accounting applications.
-
102RCS
Versailles
1990 - 1993