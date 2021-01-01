Gérard LABADIE

Ingénieur support, particulièrement de Vms, Linux et des logiciels libres sous Vms.

Mon langage préféré est Python.



J'ai effectué quelques traductions, essentiellement Python



Traduction en anglais du logiciel Screencastor, permettant d'enregistrer ce qui se passe sur votre écran.

http://forum.ubuntu-fr.org/viewtopic.php?id=440555



Traduction en français des livres "A byte of Vim" et "A byte of Python", disponibles à



http://www.swaroopch.com/notes/Vim_fr:Table_des_Matières

et

http://www.swaroopch.com/notes/Python_fr:Table_des_Matières



et de "Thinking in Tkinter", disponible à



http://www.ferg.org/thinking_in_tkinter/languages/france/penser_en_tkinter.html



de la doc urrlib2

http://www.voidspace.org.uk/python/articles/urllib2_francais.shtml



http://www.voidspace.org.uk/python/articles/authentication_francais.shtml



http://www.voidspace.org.uk/python/articles/cookielib_francais.shtml



Mes compétences :

Karting

Linux

Python

VMS

docker