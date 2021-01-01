Gérard LABADIE

Ingénieur support, particulièrement de Vms, Linux et des logiciels libres sous Vms.
Mon langage préféré est Python.
J'ai effectué quelques traductions, essentiellement Python
Traduction en anglais du logiciel Screencastor, permettant d'enregistrer ce qui se passe sur votre écran.
http://forum.ubuntu-fr.org/viewtopic.php?id=440555
Traduction en français des livres "A byte of Vim" et "A byte of Python", disponibles à
http://www.swaroopch.com/notes/Vim_fr:Table_des_Matières
et
http://www.swaroopch.com/notes/Python_fr:Table_des_Matières
et de "Thinking in Tkinter", disponible à
http://www.ferg.org/thinking_in_tkinter/languages/france/penser_en_tkinter.html
de la doc urrlib2
http://www.voidspace.org.uk/python/articles/urllib2_francais.shtml
http://www.voidspace.org.uk/python/articles/authentication_francais.shtml
http://www.voidspace.org.uk/python/articles/cookielib_francais.shtml
Mes compétences :
Karting
Linux
Python
VMS
docker