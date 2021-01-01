Menu

Gérard LABADIE

Paris

En résumé

Ingénieur support, particulièrement de Vms, Linux et des logiciels libres sous Vms.
Mon langage préféré est Python.

J'ai effectué quelques traductions, essentiellement Python

Traduction en anglais du logiciel Screencastor, permettant d'enregistrer ce qui se passe sur votre écran.
http://forum.ubuntu-fr.org/viewtopic.php?id=440555

Traduction en français des livres "A byte of Vim" et "A byte of Python", disponibles à

http://www.swaroopch.com/notes/Vim_fr:Table_des_Matières
et
http://www.swaroopch.com/notes/Python_fr:Table_des_Matières

et de "Thinking in Tkinter", disponible à

http://www.ferg.org/thinking_in_tkinter/languages/france/penser_en_tkinter.html

de la doc urrlib2
http://www.voidspace.org.uk/python/articles/urllib2_francais.shtml

http://www.voidspace.org.uk/python/articles/authentication_francais.shtml

http://www.voidspace.org.uk/python/articles/cookielib_francais.shtml

Mes compétences :
Karting
Linux
Python
VMS
docker

Entreprises

  • Orange - Ingénieur système OpenVMS et HPVM

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Support OpenVMS Itanium et Alpha, machine virtuelles OpenVMS sous HPVM

  • Swiss life banque - Consultant

    2008 - 2008

  • SysGroup - Consultant

    2006 - maintenant Support de Vms et des logiciels libres sous Vms (Python, Django, Mysql...)

  • Compaq Hewlet-Packard - Ingénieur support

    2000 - 2003 Ingénieur système

    De janvier 2000 à octobre 2003 au centre de support Vms pour Compaq, puis HP

Formations

  • Lycée Saint Paul

    Angouleme 1974 - 1977 Bac C

    interne

  • Lycée Français De Vientiane (Vientiane)

    Vientiane 1965 - 1974 lycéen

    1965 à 1974

Réseau