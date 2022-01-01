Gérard LAVANANT

AMCEC and AMPLAST, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois, provide design, engineering, equipment and installation of air pollution control systems.
AMCEC and AMPLAST are subsidiaries of Europe-Environnement
RHE AMERICA is an engineering firm, specializing in the design, engineering, supply and installation of process equipment for synthetic resin and polymer emulsion manufacturing plants.
Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
Conseil
Conseil en organisation
Coûts Cost
Industrialisation
Management
Management de projet
Métallurgie
Organisation
Organisation de production
Production
Réduction des coûts
Transmission
Transmission d'entreprise
Valorisation