Menu

Gérard LAVANANT

  • JOHN COCKERILL - CMI Proserpol
  • Project Manager

Guyancourt

En résumé

AMCEC and AMPLAST, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois, provide design, engineering, equipment and installation of air pollution control systems.
AMCEC and AMPLAST are subsidiaries of Europe-Environnement
RHE AMERICA is an engineering firm, specializing in the design, engineering, supply and installation of process equipment for synthetic resin and polymer emulsion manufacturing plants.


Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
Conseil
Conseil en organisation
Coûts Cost
Industrialisation
Management
Management de projet
Métallurgie
Organisation
Organisation de production
Production
Réduction des coûts
Transmission
Transmission d'entreprise
Valorisation

Entreprises

  • JOHN COCKERILL - CMI Proserpol - Project Manager

    Technique | Guyancourt (78280) 2014 - maintenant
    Gestion de Projet clé en main
    - Lignes de traitement de surface (secteur aéronautique)
    - Lignes de traitement des circuit de refroidissement par Electro chloration

  • AMPLAST - AMCEC - CEO

    Technique | Lisle, IL 2012 - 2014 Turnkey installation of air pollution control system for the treatment of exhaust from the most manufacturing plants

  • EUROPE-ENVIRONNEMENT - Directeur de Projet

    Aspach le Haut 2010 - 2012 Directeur de Projet- EUROPE-ENVIRONNEMENT (68)

    Installation de deux lignes de traitement des gaz d'un nouveau site de fabrication de panneaux solaires couche mince - Capacite de 160 MW - Catane ( Sicile) - 17 M$

  • GRANIOUEST SA - Directeur Général Délégué

    2008 - 2010 Direction générale d'un groupe de sociétés ayant pour activités l'extraction,la transformation du granit et le négoce
    Une synergie importante a permis de mettre en place:
    - Un plan d'investissement de 2 M€ pour augmenter la productivité et réduire la pénibilité (engins, équipements associés à de nouvelles technologies), améliorer l'accueil des clients et les conditions du travail administratif et commercial (bureaux, équipements et logiciels)
    - Une nouvelle organisation de production ( contrôle qualité produit, gestion des flux, tableaux de bord, groupe de suivi de l'amélioration continue, gestion des essais, maintenance préventive...)
    - Un contrôle de gestion, un suivi des actions de réduction des coûts de production
    - La conformité des sites en terme de développement, de sécurité et de santé,
    - Le développement de nouveaux produits (soutenu par Oséo Innovation)
    - Un partenariat avec d'autres granitiers
    - De nouveaux supports de communication

  • Synergy Concept - Gérant

    2006 - 2008 Management de projets industriels:

    . Assistance de maître d'ouvrages
    . Pilotage et gestion de projets
    . Audit et conseil en organisation industrielle

  • DRAKA Comteq - Responsable HSE & maintenance production et utilités- Travaux neufs

    2003 - 2005 Gestion de la maintenance des bâtiments, utilités et équipements de production - Budget hors personnel: 4,5M€
    Création de partenariat technique en vue d'une meilleure maîtrise de la consommation d'énergie
    En charge des transferts de nouveaux procédés de production
    En charge de transferts d'équipements entre les usines du groupe

  • ALCATEL CABLE FRANCE - Directeur de projet

    2000 - 2002 Directeur de projet d'extension d'usine - 135 M€
    .Missions:
    ---------------------
    -Dimensionner l'outil de production pour tripler la capacité de l'usine
    -Assurer un transfert progressif d'unités de production clé en main

    .Réalisations:
    -----------------------
    1. Constitution des dossiers d'investissement (financiers, matériels et humains
    2. Conception, étude et mise en oueuvre des différentes phases du projet: encadrement des travaux des sociétés d'ingénierie & architectes et de planification
    3. Sélection et suivi des sociétés sous-traitantes: construction de 19 000 m² de bâtiments dont 12 000 m² de salles blanches - 55 M€ d'utilités en moins de 24 mois
    4. Installation et mise en service de 200 équipements de production & contrôle - Transfert en production si 80% de leur capacité de production atteinte sur 7 jours (recrutement, formation et gestion d'une équipe procédé & équipement)
    5. Transmission progressive de la responsabilité des 7 modules de production avec outils de pilotage
    6. Conduite du dossier Drire de demande d'exploiter

  • ALCATEL CABLE FRANCE - Responsable Projet Industrialisation

    1999 - 2000 En charge du projet de développement, d'industrialisation et mise en production d'une fibre de nouvelle génération en moins de 24 mois

  • ALCATEL CABLE FRANCE - Expert Technique Ligne de Produit

    1996 - 2000 Coordonner l'uniformisation des procédés de fabrication des ébauches optiques des différents sites de production (Allemagne-Etats Unis-France- Suisse)
    Uniformisation de tableaux de pilotage
    Coordinateur des transferts technologiques inter usines, R&D - Usines

  • ALACTEL CABLE France - Responsable Service Méthodes et procédés

    1991 - 1998

  • Compagnie Lyonnaise des Transmissions Optiques - Ingénieur d'études et de développement

    1988 - 1991

  • Compagnie Générale d'Electricité - Responsable du laboratoire ébauches optiques

    1981 - 1987

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :