Gérard STARON

CORMEILLES EN PARISIS

En résumé

Après une expérience de création d'entreprise où j'ai pu mesurer les enjeux des PME, je cherche un poste de Directeur des systèmes d'information dans une entreprise à taille humaine. Fort de mes 23 ans d'expérience dans le domaine ( et 13 ans comme DSI), je peux aider une entreprise à construire un système d'information efficace et robuste, dans le respect des coûts et délais.


After an experience of new business start-up where I was able to measure the stakes in the SME, I look for a post of Chief Information Officer in a human-sized company. With 23 years of experience in the IT domain (and 13 years as CIO), I can help a company to build an effective and strong information system, in the respect for the costs and deadlines.

Mes compétences :
Stratégie d'entreprise
Développement web
Leadership
Bases de données informatiques
Gestion d'actifs
Banque d'investissement
IT Gouvernance
Gestion de projets
IT audit
Négociation
It manager
Gestion d'équipes
IT Security
Informatique bancaire
Budget management
IT director
Photographe
Photographie d'art
Fine art photography
Tirage photo

Entreprises

  • La Boîte en Images - Fondateur

    2012 - 2014 Analyse du marché
    Analyse stratégique
    Définition de la chaine de valeur
    Segmentation marketing
    Définition de la ligne éditoriale
    Réalisation du site Web
    Mise en place de la coopération avec les photographes
    Démarches commerciales

  • BFT - Directeur Informatique

    1999 - 2012 Supervision du service informatique (13 personnes + Prestataires)
    Gestion des budgets (4ME)
    Définition du schema directeur, organisation de la fonction informatique, architecture du SI
    Choix et mise en place des outils de developpement (EAI et Intranet)
    Suivi des projets majeurs (Référentiels centraux, progiciel de gestion, chaine de prêts aux collpubs ...)
    Definition et mise en place du PCA

  • Banque Hervet - Responsable Informatique du Siège

    1995 - 1999 Supervision de l’équipe micro et de l’équipe « Etudes » de la salle (5 personnes)
    Définition de l’architecture informatique, gestion des projets associés, négociation des contrats de la salle.
    Interface avec le centre informatique de Bourges, gestion de la téléphonie

  • SG Warburg - Chef de projet

    1989 - 1995 Gestion de projets Front, Middle et Back Offices
    Responsable informatique de la division "Actions"

Formations

