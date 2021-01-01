Gérard STARON

F)
Après une expérience de création d'entreprise où j'ai pu mesurer les enjeux des PME, je cherche un poste de Directeur des systèmes d'information dans une entreprise à taille humaine. Fort de mes 23 ans d'expérience dans le domaine ( et 13 ans comme DSI), je peux aider une entreprise à construire un système d'information efficace et robuste, dans le respect des coûts et délais.
After an experience of new business start-up where I was able to measure the stakes in the SME, I look for a post of Chief Information Officer in a human-sized company. With 23 years of experience in the IT domain (and 13 years as CIO), I can help a company to build an effective and strong information system, in the respect for the costs and deadlines.
Mes compétences :
Stratégie d'entreprise
Développement web
Leadership
Bases de données informatiques
Gestion d'actifs
Banque d'investissement
IT Gouvernance
Gestion de projets
IT audit
Négociation
It manager
Gestion d'équipes
IT Security
Informatique bancaire
Budget management
IT director
Photographe
Photographie d'art
Fine art photography
Tirage photo