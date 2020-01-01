Ghabri ALI

Industrial engineer and I have a specialized master in mechanical production . Polyvalent, ambitious, fast learner and I have the confidence that I can learn and master anything that anyone else knows, whatever his or her scientific and professional level. Great lover of techniques, methods and field work with good managerial skills of projects and staff. What I want the most is to work with a highly qualified team, to benefit from their experiences and support them at the same time, so that we reach together a higher scientific and professional levels.
Mes compétences :
Mécanique et procédés
Lean Manufacturing
Management de la qualité
Management de la maintenance
Outils informatique
Logistique
Gestion de la production
DOT PROD (GPAO)
SAGE 100 (ERP)
GESTAN (CRM)
PRELUDE (ERP)
MS PROJECT
CATIA (CFAO)
MATLAB
STEP 7
PSIM
ORACLE DATABASE
TECHNO-GM (GMAO)
NextEngine
CIMCO CNC
Labview
SolidWorks