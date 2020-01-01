Ghabri ALI

Industrial engineer and I have a specialized master in mechanical production . Polyvalent, ambitious, fast learner and I have the confidence that I can learn and master anything that anyone else knows, whatever his or her scientific and professional level. Great lover of techniques, methods and field work with good managerial skills of projects and staff. What I want the most is to work with a highly qualified team, to benefit from their experiences and support them at the same time, so that we reach together a higher scientific and professional levels.



Mes compétences :

Mécanique et procédés

Lean Manufacturing

Management de la qualité

Management de la maintenance

Outils informatique

Logistique

Gestion de la production

DOT PROD (GPAO)

SAGE 100 (ERP)

GESTAN (CRM)

PRELUDE (ERP)

MS PROJECT

CATIA (CFAO)

MATLAB

STEP 7

PSIM

ORACLE DATABASE

TECHNO-GM (GMAO)

NextEngine

CIMCO CNC

Labview

SolidWorks