Ghabri ALI

TUNIS

Industrial engineer and I have a specialized master in mechanical production . Polyvalent, ambitious, fast learner and I have the confidence that I can learn and master anything that anyone else knows, whatever his or her scientific and professional level. Great lover of techniques, methods and field work with good managerial skills of projects and staff. What I want the most is to work with a highly qualified team, to benefit from their experiences and support them at the same time, so that we reach together a higher scientific and professional levels.

Mécanique et procédés
Lean Manufacturing
Management de la qualité
Management de la maintenance
Outils informatique
Logistique
Gestion de la production
DOT PROD (GPAO)
SAGE 100 (ERP)
GESTAN (CRM)
PRELUDE (ERP)
MS PROJECT
CATIA (CFAO)
MATLAB
STEP 7
PSIM
ORACLE DATABASE
TECHNO-GM (GMAO)
NextEngine
CIMCO CNC
Labview
SolidWorks

  • SFBT Coca Cola Company - Utilities & Production Unit Manager

    2018 - maintenant 1- Les tâches des utilités:
    - Assurer le management du personnel (huit techniciens, six conducteurs et six ouvriers);
    - Surveillance de deux stations de traitement d’eaux à osmose inverse à la pointe de la technologie;
    - Production et distribution de la vapeur via deux chaudières à gaz naturel 2600 et 2200 kg;
    - Surveillance de la station de traitement des eaux usées (analyses et traitement bio-chimique);
    - Production de l’air comprimé (compresseurs 40 bar, compresseurs 7 et 10 bar, sécheurs, purgeurs...);
    - Adoucissement d’eaux via trois adoucisseurs à résine pour la laveuse, les tours de refroidissement, et
    les chaudières;
    - Production du froid via deux compresseurs frigorifiques 600 kw et serveillance des chambres froides;
    - Etude et réalisation des nouveaux projets avec les sous-traitants et intervenants internes;
    - Définir les besoins en pièces de rechange et équipements, établissement des demandes d’achats et étude
    des offres des fournisseurs en colaboration avec le service maintenance.
    - Programmantion avec le service maintenance des interventions préventives et le suivi de leur exécution;
    - Veillant à la bonne exécution des demandes de travaux de maintenance curative;
    - Etablir les revues mensuelles et anuelle du processus avec le suivi des indicateurs de performance;
    - Veiller à lapplication du plan dhygiène.
    2- Les tâches d’unité de production sirop:
    - Assurer la disponibilité permanente des sirops (qualitativement et quantitativement);
    - Établir les plannings hebdomadaires de production avec les autres services (logistique, production...);
    - S’assurer quotidiennement des bonnes conditions de réalisation des plans arrêtés (disponibilité des
    équipes, des équipements, des matières; sucre, concentré);
    - Optimisation et réalisation du programme de nettoyage et désinfection CIP de toutes les unités de
    production (PET, verre et siroperie);
    - Établir les inventaires journaliers et mensuelles des matières premières (sucre, concentré, produits
    utilisés pour la sanitation) et veiller à lapprovisionnement;

  • COALATunisie - Professional master's end of studies project

    Marseille 2017 - 2017 Design and realization of a test bench for bath water heater
    -Technical study and functional analysis;
    -Automation of the system;
    -Design and modeling of the test bench;
    -Realization of the test bench.

  • PC Emballage - Quality control and stock management

    2014 - 2014 - Quality Control (input, output);
    - Computerized management of stocks;
    - Reception of raw materials;
    - Delivery of finished products;
    - Management of equipment, tools and consumables;
    - Supply of the production chain;
    - Management and supervisory team...

  • The Tunisian Company for Refining Industries STIR - Engineering cycle's end of studies project

    2013 - 2013 Installation of a LPG motopump :
    - Technical-Energy study and determination of the characteristics of the motopump;
    - Study of the installation process and the piping systems;
    - Planning of the maintenance plan (preventive and corrective);
    - Planning of a safety plan.

  • Cements Bizerte - Training (engineer internship)

    2012 - 2012 Technical-Economic Study of the different types of bags:
    - Participation in the implementation of the tasks in the production department;
    - Check, by sampling, the quality of the bags of two, three and four folds;
    - Construed the control charts .

  • National School of Engineers of Bizerte - Profession project

    2012 - 2012 Study and design of Log splitter:
    - functional analysis;
    - Design (CATIA) and mechanistic studies;
    - hydraulic study;
    - Automation of the system.

  • KNAUF PLATRES - Training (Professional immersion internship)

    2011 - 2011 - Participation in the implementation of the maintenance tasks;
    - Monitoring and quality control assistant.

  • National School Of Engineers Of Monastir | ENIM (Monastir)

    Monastir 2015 - 2017 Professional Master

    European Modular Master in Technology (TEMPUS Project):
    -Mechanical manufacturing procedures (Prototyping, Machining, Casting, Welding, Plasturgy...);
    -Methods and industrialization processes;
    -Production and maintenance management;
    -Metrology and quality control.

  • National School Of Engineers Of Bizerte (ENIB) (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 2009 - 2013 National Engineering Diploma

    Industrial performance option.

  • Preparatory Institute For Engineering Studies Of Monastir (IPEIM) (Monastir)

    Monastir 2007 - 2009 Diploma of the engineering preparatory cycle

