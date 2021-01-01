Menu

Ghislaine SPIESS

PARIS LA DEFENSE CEDEX

En résumé

Recrutement d'experts en informatique aux US, Canada, Amérique Latine et EMEA

Entreprises

  • NTT Data - Technical recruiter - Talent Acqusition

    PARIS LA DEFENSE CEDEX 2016 - maintenant NTT DATA is a leading business and IT services provider and global innovation partner with 1200,000 professionals based in more than 50 countries. NTT DATA emphasizes long-term commitment and combines global reach and local intimacy to provide premier professional services, including consulting, application services, business process and IT outsourcing, and cloud-based solutions. We’re part of NTT Group, one of the world’s largest technology services companies, generating more than $100 billion in annual revenues and partner to 80% of the Fortune Global 100.

  • Cofomo inc. - Conseillère Stratégies & Attraction de Talents

    2014 - 2016

  • Intellio - Conseillère en recrutement informatique

    2014 - 2014

  • Groupe Conseil OSI - Conseillère en recrutement informatique

    2012 - 2014

  • Eagle Ressources Professionnelles - Spécialiste en recrutement TI

    2011 - 2012

Formations

