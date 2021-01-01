Menu

Gilbert GILBERT LEMEUNIER (LEMEUNIER)

NANTES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SQL
VBA
SSRS SSIS SSAS
Transact sql
Visual Basic
VB.NET
SSIS
TSQL

Entreprises

  • GROUP DIRECT - SQL DEVELOPPER

    2015 - 2016 Project : EDI Extractions and VB.NET programming in a DBA team of four persons.
    Mission : Extractions and aggregations of sales and financial statistics using Transact sql / SSIS / VB.NET.
     Integration of Protegys portfolio (bought by AssurOne Group)
     Created, maintained and optimised T-SQL stored procedures.
     Leveraged and maintained all production databases.
     Added new functionalities and maintained the datawarehouse.
     Created and maintained SQL jobs.
    Technical : Environment SQL SERVER 2008/2014, SSIS 2008, TRANSACT-SQL, VB.NET, BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE STUDIO 2008.

  • AssurOne Group - SQL DEVELOPPEUR

    PARIS 8 2014 - 2015 Project :EDI Extractions and VB.NET programming in a DBA team of four persons.
    Mission : Extractions and aggregations of sales and financial statistics using Transact sql / SSIS / VB.NET.
     Created, maintained and optimised T-SQL stored procedures.
     Leveraged and maintained all production databases.
     Added new functionalities and maintained the datawarehouse.
     Added new functionalities for the existing scheduler using VB NET.
     Developed Windows services using VB.NET.
     Created and maintained SQL jobs.

  • Eurofins Scientific - SQL DEVELOPPER

    Nantes 2014 - 2014 Project : ELIMS
    Mission : Maintaining VB6 applications.
     Resolving recurrents problems related to sp_cursorfetch on SQL.
     Maintenance and fine tuning T-SQL stored procedures for performance.
     Creation and maintenance of SSRS reports.
     AGIL/SCRUM methodology.
    Technical : Environment SQL SERVER 2008, SSRS 2008, TRANSACT-SQL, VB6, BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE STUDIO 2008,SVN.

  • FORMADOR Microsoft - Formador

    1999 - 2001 Formador en las escuelas Microsoft Francesas (CTEC)
    Particularment el grupo CEGO

    Formador certificado MCT.

    - VB6 Desarollo (acceso bases de datos SQL Server, ACCESS)
    - VB6 Fundamentales
    - VB6 General
    - VB6 Componantes distribuidos (IIS et MTS)

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau