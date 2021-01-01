Gilbert GILBERT LEMEUNIER (LEMEUNIER)

Mes compétences :
SQL
VBA
SSRS SSIS SSAS
Transact sql
Visual Basic
VB.NET
Entreprises
GROUP DIRECT
- SQL DEVELOPPER
2015 - 2016Project : EDI Extractions and VB.NET programming in a DBA team of four persons.
Mission : Extractions and aggregations of sales and financial statistics using Transact sql / SSIS / VB.NET.
Integration of Protegys portfolio (bought by AssurOne Group)
Created, maintained and optimised T-SQL stored procedures.
Leveraged and maintained all production databases.
Added new functionalities and maintained the datawarehouse.
Created and maintained SQL jobs.
Technical : Environment SQL SERVER 2008/2014, SSIS 2008, TRANSACT-SQL, VB.NET, BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE STUDIO 2008.
AssurOne Group
- SQL DEVELOPPEUR
PARIS 82014 - 2015Project :EDI Extractions and VB.NET programming in a DBA team of four persons.
Added new functionalities for the existing scheduler using VB NET.
Developed Windows services using VB.NET.
Eurofins Scientific
- SQL DEVELOPPER
Nantes2014 - 2014Project : ELIMS
Mission : Maintaining VB6 applications.
Resolving recurrents problems related to sp_cursorfetch on SQL.
Maintenance and fine tuning T-SQL stored procedures for performance.
Creation and maintenance of SSRS reports.
AGIL/SCRUM methodology.
Technical : Environment SQL SERVER 2008, SSRS 2008, TRANSACT-SQL, VB6, BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE STUDIO 2008,SVN.
FORMADOR Microsoft
- Formador
1999 - 2001Formador en las escuelas Microsoft Francesas (CTEC)
Particularment el grupo CEGO
Formador certificado MCT.
- VB6 Desarollo (acceso bases de datos SQL Server, ACCESS)
- VB6 Fundamentales
- VB6 General
- VB6 Componantes distribuidos (IIS et MTS)