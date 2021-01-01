Menu

Gilles DANIAUX

Cluses

En résumé

Professional in Management of IS & IT, Projects, Organisation, People & Contractors in an International Environment.

Mes compétences :
ERP
Management
Gestion de projet
International
eBusiness

Entreprises

  • Somfy - Information Systems Manager for Asia Area, EMERGING Territories & New Business

    Cluses 2010 - maintenant In charge of ACCPAC (ERP) and other software (B2C/B2B eCommerce) of the SAGE family I also manage all Information Systems projects for our Business Area Asia & Pacific, I conduct assessments with the management teams of the necessary evolution of the Information Systems for our emerging territories and for new business of Somfy.

  • Somfy - Business & Marketing Area Information Systems Manager

    Cluses 2007 - 2009

  • Somfy - International Project Manager

    Cluses 1997 - 2007

  • Lancel (SOGEDI) - Responsable des systemes de gestion, de management et de reporting des filiales etrangeres

    1996 - 1997

  • Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) - Director Information Systems (Country Development Group)

    1990 - 1995

  • Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) - Int'l Project Manager (Logistics Portfolio Mgr)

    1986 - 1989

  • Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) - Sales & Sales Admin Support Manager

    1981 - 1985

  • Burroughs Corporation - Analyste de gestion/controleur budget

    1978 - 1981

