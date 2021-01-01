Gilles DANIAUX

Professional in Management of IS & IT, Projects, Organisation, People & Contractors in an International Environment.
Mes compétences :
ERP
Management
Gestion de projet
International
eBusiness
Entreprises
Somfy
- Information Systems Manager for Asia Area, EMERGING Territories & New Business
Cluses2010 - maintenantIn charge of ACCPAC (ERP) and other software (B2C/B2B eCommerce) of the SAGE family I also manage all Information Systems projects for our Business Area Asia & Pacific, I conduct assessments with the management teams of the necessary evolution of the Information Systems for our emerging territories and for new business of Somfy.
Somfy
- Business & Marketing Area Information Systems Manager
Cluses2007 - 2009
Somfy
- International Project Manager
Cluses1997 - 2007
Lancel (SOGEDI)
- Responsable des systemes de gestion, de management et de reporting des filiales etrangeres
1996 - 1997
Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC)
- Director Information Systems (Country Development Group)