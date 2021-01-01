Gilles GILLES HEMERY (HEMERY)

Retrouvez tout mon CV sur "https://www.gilleshemery.org/about/l"

Competences



Sales Management

- > Sales strategy : definition and implementation

- > Organisation of the sales and marketing department

- > Recruitment, management and motivation of sales teams

- > Get the commitment of heterogeneous and international teams to the companys goals



Business Development

- > Sales of high added value products/solutions

- > Development of international major accounts

- > International development : EU, North and South America, Asia Pacific

- > Development and management of networks : distribution, sales reps, OEM



Marketing

- > Marketing intelligence customers, competitors, suppliers

- > Strategic marketing, marketing planning

- > Corporate image, communication strategy

- > Tools for customers satisfaction analysis

- > New products development



Mes compétences :

Architecture

Bardage

Business

Business plan

Commercial

Commerciale

Construction

Direction commerciale

Direction Marketing

façade

Management

Management commercial

Marketing

Marketing stratégique

matériaux

Matériaux de construction

Négociation

Négociation commerciale

Plan Marketing

SAP

Stratégie

Stratégie marketing