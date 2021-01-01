Gilles GILLES HEMERY (HEMERY)

Retrouvez tout mon CV sur "https://www.gilleshemery.org/about/l"
Competences
Sales Management
- > Sales strategy : definition and implementation
- > Organisation of the sales and marketing department
- > Recruitment, management and motivation of sales teams
- > Get the commitment of heterogeneous and international teams to the companys goals
Business Development
- > Sales of high added value products/solutions
- > Development of international major accounts
- > International development : EU, North and South America, Asia Pacific
- > Development and management of networks : distribution, sales reps, OEM
Marketing
- > Marketing intelligence customers, competitors, suppliers
- > Strategic marketing, marketing planning
- > Corporate image, communication strategy
- > Tools for customers satisfaction analysis
- > New products development
