Gilles GILLES HEMERY (HEMERY)

QUIMPER

En résumé

Competences

Sales Management
- > Sales strategy : definition and implementation
- > Organisation of the sales and marketing department
- > Recruitment, management and motivation of sales teams
- > Get the commitment of heterogeneous and international teams to the companys goals

Business Development
- > Sales of high added value products/solutions
- > Development of international major accounts
- > International development : EU, North and South America, Asia Pacific
- > Development and management of networks : distribution, sales reps, OEM

Marketing
- > Marketing intelligence customers, competitors, suppliers
- > Strategic marketing, marketing planning
- > Corporate image, communication strategy
- > Tools for customers satisfaction analysis
- > New products development

Entreprises

  • ETEX Asia Pacific - Directeur Commercial et Marketing - Cladding division

    2012 - maintenant Produits de bardage, Solutions d'isolation par l'extérieur en façade ventilée

    -> Analyse des marchés sur la zone Asie Pacifique,
    -> Définition des priorités,
    -> Adaptation de la stratégie aux environnements locaux,
    -> Développement et adaptation des outils marketing et commerciaux,
    -> Recrutement des équipes dans les pays concernés : Malaisie, Singapour, Hong Kong, Chine, Australie, Nouvelle Zélande,
    -> Organisation de focus group architectes dans les principales villes.
    -> Mise en place de programmes de formation commerciales et techniques aussi bien interne qu'externe.

  • ETEX - ETERNIT France - Directeur commercial et Marketing

    2010 - 2012 Directeur Commercial et Marketing - Division Etersystem
    36 millions € - 23 personnes
    Produits de bardage, Solutions d'isolation par l'extérieur en façade ventilée

    -> Management, motivation de 2 équipes commerciales spécialisées avec chacune un chef des ventes (10 personnes et 7 personnes), d'une Responsable Marketing avec deux chargés d'opérations marketing opérationnel et d'un responsable nationale grands comptes.
    -> Membre du comité stratégique groupe pour l'activité façade / bradage.
    -> Définition et mise en oeuvre de la stratégie commerciale et marketing en cohérence avec la politique générale Etex Europe.
    -> Mise en oeuvre d'une stratégie de fort développement d'activité basé sur la qualification et la structuration de l'offre, sur l'identification et le focus sur les acteurs principaux de chacun des marchés ciblés.
    -> Membre du comité de direction.

    Résultats concrets
    -> Sur un marché en progression moyenne de 10 à 15% par an, progression de 21.5 millions € à 35.7 millions € en 2 ans.
    -> Tendance 2012 après 5 mois, 43 millions €.
    -> Progression significative de notre part de marché, de notre activité et de la marge de l'activité.
    -> Structuration de l'offre pour lui donner une meilleure lisibilité et compréhension de la part des décideurs.
    -> Développement de nouveaux outils de communication innovant pour positionner l'activité et être reconnu en tant qu'interlocuteur référent.
    -> Développement d'une stratégie de "guérilla marketing" vis à vis de la distribution avec pour conséquence une progression de plus de 20% de notre réseau de distribution.

  • ETEX - Division EBM - Bruxelles - European Business Manager

    2008 - 2009 Division Cladding & Building Boards - Produits de bardage, Solutions d'isolation par l'extérieur, Plaques de construction et d'aménagement

    -> Définition et mise en oeuvre de la stratégie commerciale et marketing Européenne
    -> Responsable de la création des structures marketing et commerciales dans l'ensemble des sociétés Européennes du Groupe
    -> Coordination avec les responsables du développement industriels
    -> Analyse et recommandations pour le développement Européen de l'activité bardage
    -> Membre du comité de direction.

    Résultats concrets
    -> Adoption des recommandations stratégiques par le comité de direction du groupe.
    -> Mise en oeuvre de ces recommandations dans l'ensemble des pays.
    -> Mutation en France pour prendre la responsabilité de la nouvelle division créée et pour la mise en oeuvre de la stratégie définie.

  • ETEX - ETERNIT France - Directeur Régional

    2005 - 2008 Directeur commercial Région sud
    45 millions € - 10 personnes

    -> Définition et mise en oeuvre de la stratégie commerciale et marketing en cohérence avec la politique générale Eternit.
    -> Management, motivation d’équipe commerciale(12 personnes).
    -> Développement d'une stratégie de reconquète de part de marché par un partenariat fort et affirmé avec les leaders de la distribution professionnelle bâtiment.
    -> Membre du comité de direction.

    Résultats concrets
    -> Reprise de parts de marché significatives par une forte action de fidélisation du réseau de distribution.
    -> Progression des parts de marché de 50% en 2005 à 66% en 2007 avec progression de la marge.
    -> Tendance de l'activité Eternit Division Sud passe de -10% en 2005 à +10% en 2007.
    -> Forte adhésion du réseau de distribution à la stratégie commerciale Eternit par des actions commerciales, marketing et communication innovantes.
    -> Pour la première fois, fournisseur de l'année chez plusieurs enseignes majeures de la distribution bâtiment.
    -> Une étude de satisfaction client nous positionne au dessus de la moyenne nationale pour ce type d'activité avec un indice de 9 100 points sur 10 000.

  • SAINT-GOBAIN - Directeur Commercial et Marketing

    Courbevoie 1989 - 2001 De 1989 à 2004 -> ECOPHON - Plafonds suspendus Acoustiques
    -> Responsable commercial (2 ans ½ ) puis Chef de produit (2 ans ½ )
    Résultats concrets
    Progression de la gamme de produits en 2 ans ½ : CA de 1.2M€ à 3.7M€
    La part de la gamme de produit dans l’activité globale passe de 10% à 30%
    La contribution de la gamme au résultat de l’entreprise passe de 20% à 50%

    De 2004 à 2001 -> SOVIS - Verre pour applications industrielles
    Directeur commercial et marketing

    -> Développement d’une approche commerciale solution – service
    -> Management, recrutement, motivation d’équipe (12 personnes)
    -> Identification et marketing de la valeur ajoutée – nouveaux produits
    -> Développement international : Amérique du Nord et du Sud, Asie

    Résultats concrets
    -> Progression sur 5 ans : CA de 10M€ à 25M€, marge de 28% à 35%
    -> Part de marché : CEE de 53% à 80%, USA de 5% à 40%
    -> Création d’une usine aux USA (Madison, GA) – CA : 4.3M$ atteint en 4 ans
    -> Activité en Asie et Amérique du Sud : CA de 0 à 3M€ en 2 ans
    -> Les nouveaux produits (moins de 3 ans) représentent 25% de l’activité

Formations

