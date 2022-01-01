Gilles MALATRAY

Créateur, paysagiste sonore, scénophoniste.

Formateur, curator, promeneur-écoutant.



Créateur responsable De DESARTSONNANTS, animateur du groupe/réseau "TERRITOIRE SONORE ET GÉOPHONIE"



Parcours sonore, balades sonores, mise en scène de points d'ouïe, formation au paysage sonore (écoute, création, mise en espace...), cartes postales sonores.

Réseau écologie sonore, médiation, ressources, formation à l'écoute... Programme de recherche, géographie des territoires sonores.

Organisation et programmation d'événements culturels et artistiques



MOTS CLES :

PAYSAGE - ENVIRONNEMENT - ARTS SONORES - ÉCOLOGIE SONORE - PATRIMOINE - MÉMOIRE - ÉTUDE ET RECHERCHE - INSTALLATION ENVIRONNEMENTALE - SOUND LAND-ART - PARCOURS D'ÉCOUTE - MUSÉOPHONIE - SONOGRAPHIE - FORMATION ET MÉDIATION - TOURISME CULTUREL - AMÉNAGEMENT DU TERRITOIRE - ÉVÉNEMENTS LIÉS AUX TERRITOIRES SONORES



English

Designer, landscape sound, scénophonist.trainer Sound path, soundwalking, staging of points hearing, training soundscape, soundpostcards. acoustic ecology , networks, resources, t ... Organization and programming of cultural and artistic events (meetings, festivals ...)



KEYWORDS:

SOUNDSCAPE - SOUND ENVIRONMENT - SOUND ARTS - SOUND ECOLOGY - HERITAGE AND MEMORY - STUDY AND RESEARCH - ENVIRONMENTAL INSTALLATION - SOUND LAND-ART - SOUNDWALK - MUSÉOPHONY - QONOGRAPHY - TRAINING AND MEDIATION - SOUND DESIGN - SOUND AND CITIES - LISTENING TOURISM - LAND AND SOUNDS - SOUND IDENTITIES - EVENTS RELATED TO THE TERRITORIES SOUND...





LES TROIS GRANDES APPROCHES



- L'environnement sonore, lié à l'écologie sonore. Sensibiliser, préserver, améliorer son environnement face au phénomène sonore...



- Le paysage sonore, ou la création paysagère esthétique et artistique. Écrire et composer de nouveaux lieux d'écoute.



- Le territoire sonore, l'approche culturelle, gèographique et la construction sociale via l'écoute, le citoyen écouteur et producteur, la façon de vivre et de concevoir les sons en société.



Mes compétences :

Formation

Artistique

Création sonore

Blogging

Veille

Arts et culture