Gilles MÉRARD
Gilles MÉRARD
LANCON DE PROVENCE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion budgétaire
Management
Suivi de chantiers
Entreprises
SUSTAINAIR
- Responsable Développement Produits
2016 - maintenant
RICHEL PROJETS
- Président
2014 - 2016
GMAT étude et réalisation
- Gérant SARL
2014 - 2015
SPIE
- Chef de Service
Cergy
2006 - 2013
SEITHA Vitrolles
- Responsable d'Affaires
2000 - 2006
Formations
Polytech Marseille - IUSTI (Marseille)
Marseille
1990 - 1993
Ingénieur
Université Joseph Fourier (Grenoble)
Grenoble
1988 - 1990
DUT
Lycée Jean Perrin
Marseille
1985 - 1988
BAC E
Réseau
Alain PANÉ
Bruno FONDET
Denis PEUZIN
Guillaume MALBY
Isabelle LENOIR
Jean DUMESNIL
Mickael PARIS
Nicolas GIOT
Thierry VANOFFE