Gilles MÉRARD

LANCON DE PROVENCE

Gestion budgétaire
Management
Suivi de chantiers

  • SUSTAINAIR - Responsable Développement Produits

    2016 - maintenant

  • RICHEL PROJETS - Président

    2014 - 2016

  • GMAT étude et réalisation - Gérant SARL

    2014 - 2015

  • SPIE - Chef de Service

    Cergy 2006 - 2013

  • SEITHA Vitrolles - Responsable d'Affaires

    2000 - 2006

  • Polytech Marseille - IUSTI (Marseille)

    Marseille 1990 - 1993 Ingénieur

  • Université Joseph Fourier (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 1988 - 1990 DUT

  • Lycée Jean Perrin

    Marseille 1985 - 1988 BAC E

