Gilles RABOUILLE

Caen

En résumé

Entreprises

  • AGRIAL - Deputy General Manager Milk Branch

    Caen 2014 - maintenant

  • En recherche d'une PME agro-alimentaire à reprendre - Entrepreneur

    2012 - 2014

  • Danone Dairy Czech Republic & Slovakia - Managing Director

    2006 - 2011

  • Groupe Danone - Vice President Business Development Dairy

    PARIS 2003 - 2006

  • Danone Dairy Romania - Managing Director

    1998 - 2003

  • Groupe Danone - Directeur Marketing Operations Corporate

    PARIS 1996 - 1997

  • Groupe Danone - Vice President Business Development India

    PARIS 1994 - 1996

  • AMORA - Chef de groupe Marketing

    1992 - 1994

  • BELIN Biscuits - Chef de Produit Marketing

    1988 - 1992

  • CILAM Réunion (Franchisé YOPLAIT) - Responsable du Marketing

    1985 - 1987

Formations

