Gilles RABOUILLE

AGRIAL
- Deputy General Manager Milk Branch
Caen
2014 - maintenant
En recherche d'une PME agro-alimentaire à reprendre
- Entrepreneur
2012 - 2014
Danone Dairy Czech Republic & Slovakia
- Managing Director
2006 - 2011
Groupe Danone
- Vice President Business Development Dairy
PARIS
2003 - 2006
Danone Dairy Romania
- Managing Director
1998 - 2003
Groupe Danone
- Directeur Marketing Operations Corporate
PARIS
1996 - 1997
Groupe Danone
- Vice President Business Development India
PARIS
1994 - 1996
AMORA
- Chef de groupe Marketing
1992 - 1994
BELIN Biscuits
- Chef de Produit Marketing
1988 - 1992
CILAM Réunion (Franchisé YOPLAIT)
- Responsable du Marketing
1985 - 1987