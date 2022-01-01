Gilles ROBARD

▬ Parcours professionnel ▬

► 20 années chef produit distribution négoce ingénierie dans les sciences de la vie / life sciences (appareillage, instrumentation, consommable, produit chimique et bio-réactif) destinés à l’analyse et au laboratoire de contrôle qualité en France et à l'étranger,

► 2 ans laboratoire recherche privé spécialisé externalisation R&D, essais et la validation de méthode de diagnostic,



▬ Compétences ▬

► Distribution appareillage, instrumentation, consommable, produit chimique, bio-réactif destinés à l'analyse et contrôle qualité

► Elaboration Plan Action Commercial & lancement nouveaux produits,

► Création de support technique et commercial pour les fonctions ventes et achats,

► Veille technologique, évaluation, négociation et optimisation de la stratégie achat,

► Animation réseau distributeurs France et zone Afrique subsaharienne francophone & Maghreb.



▬ Domaines et secteurs d’activités ▬

► LIFE SCIENCES / SCIENCES DE LA VIE : Environnementale & instrumentation scientifique

► BIOTECHNOLOGIE

► MEDTECH : Diagnostic In Vitro et moléculaire & Dispositif Médical

► PHARMACEUTIQUE : Santé humaine et animale, CRO, cosmétique

► LABORATOIRE : analyse & contrôle qualité (Agro Pharma Recherche & Développement)

► Création & Développement Start-up (Life sciences / diagnostic / biotechnologie)



Enthusiastic product manager with technical purchase experience

(20 years in Diagnostics and Life sciences industry area)

INTERESTED by:

• Challenging project or mission and good working environment with loyal Relationship.

• To optimize the performances of operations and participate in development of innovative growth opportunities of enterprise.

STRENGTHS AND DYNAMISM:

• Conscientious, hardworking, rigorous spirit, organization, strong commitment

• Integrity and perseverance

• Good communication skills with persuasive quality

• “Action & Reaction” character

ACHIEVEMENTS AND EXPERIENCES:

• Strategic Marketing (business plan, forecast, and supply chain coordination)

• Marketing support (catalog and internal information conception, flyers, mailings …)

• Relationship with international suppliers

• Participation in Trade fairs (as JIB, “Salon du Laboratoire”, local even …)

• Training of sales representatives and agencies

• Technical and commercial contacts with customers

If you are interested in my activity, or if you just want to share, please contact me.

"Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life " Confucius



Mes compétences :

Veille technique évaluation négociation fournisseu

Conception mise en œuvre stratégie PME

Ingénierie création labo contrôle qualité export

Esprit Intrapreneur / Entrepreneur

Gestion panel fabricant distributeur science vie

Exportation matériel scientique

Organisation & optimisation entreprise

Développement projet sciences de la vie

Management nombreuses gammes de produits