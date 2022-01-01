Gilles ROBARD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes
▬ Parcours professionnel ▬
► 20 années chef produit distribution négoce ingénierie dans les sciences de la vie / life sciences (appareillage, instrumentation, consommable, produit chimique et bio-réactif) destinés à l’analyse et au laboratoire de contrôle qualité en France et à l'étranger,
► 2 ans laboratoire recherche privé spécialisé externalisation R&D, essais et la validation de méthode de diagnostic,
▬ Compétences ▬
► Distribution appareillage, instrumentation, consommable, produit chimique, bio-réactif destinés à l'analyse et contrôle qualité
► Elaboration Plan Action Commercial & lancement nouveaux produits,
► Création de support technique et commercial pour les fonctions ventes et achats,
► Veille technologique, évaluation, négociation et optimisation de la stratégie achat,
► Animation réseau distributeurs France et zone Afrique subsaharienne francophone & Maghreb.
▬ Domaines et secteurs d’activités ▬
► LIFE SCIENCES / SCIENCES DE LA VIE : Environnementale & instrumentation scientifique
► BIOTECHNOLOGIE
► MEDTECH : Diagnostic In Vitro et moléculaire & Dispositif Médical
► PHARMACEUTIQUE : Santé humaine et animale, CRO, cosmétique
► LABORATOIRE : analyse & contrôle qualité (Agro Pharma Recherche & Développement)
► Création & Développement Start-up (Life sciences / diagnostic / biotechnologie)
Enthusiastic product manager with technical purchase experience
(20 years in Diagnostics and Life sciences industry area)
INTERESTED by:
• Challenging project or mission and good working environment with loyal Relationship.
• To optimize the performances of operations and participate in development of innovative growth opportunities of enterprise.
STRENGTHS AND DYNAMISM:
• Conscientious, hardworking, rigorous spirit, organization, strong commitment
• Integrity and perseverance
• Good communication skills with persuasive quality
• “Action & Reaction” character
ACHIEVEMENTS AND EXPERIENCES:
• Strategic Marketing (business plan, forecast, and supply chain coordination)
• Marketing support (catalog and internal information conception, flyers, mailings …)
• Relationship with international suppliers
• Participation in Trade fairs (as JIB, “Salon du Laboratoire”, local even …)
• Training of sales representatives and agencies
• Technical and commercial contacts with customers
If you are interested in my activity, or if you just want to share, please contact me.
"Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life " Confucius
Mes compétences :
Veille technique évaluation négociation fournisseu
Conception mise en œuvre stratégie PME
Ingénierie création labo contrôle qualité export
Esprit Intrapreneur / Entrepreneur
Gestion panel fabricant distributeur science vie
Exportation matériel scientique
Organisation & optimisation entreprise
Développement projet sciences de la vie
Management nombreuses gammes de produits