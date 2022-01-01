Menu

Gilles ROBARD

NANTES

En résumé

▬ Parcours professionnel ▬
► 20 années chef produit distribution négoce ingénierie dans les sciences de la vie / life sciences (appareillage, instrumentation, consommable, produit chimique et bio-réactif) destinés à l’analyse et au laboratoire de contrôle qualité en France et à l'étranger,
► 2 ans laboratoire recherche privé spécialisé externalisation R&D, essais et la validation de méthode de diagnostic,

▬ Compétences ▬
► Distribution appareillage, instrumentation, consommable, produit chimique, bio-réactif destinés à l'analyse et contrôle qualité
► Elaboration Plan Action Commercial & lancement nouveaux produits,
► Création de support technique et commercial pour les fonctions ventes et achats,
► Veille technologique, évaluation, négociation et optimisation de la stratégie achat,
► Animation réseau distributeurs France et zone Afrique subsaharienne francophone & Maghreb.

▬ Domaines et secteurs d’activités ▬
► LIFE SCIENCES / SCIENCES DE LA VIE : Environnementale & instrumentation scientifique
► BIOTECHNOLOGIE
► MEDTECH : Diagnostic In Vitro et moléculaire & Dispositif Médical
► PHARMACEUTIQUE : Santé humaine et animale, CRO, cosmétique
► LABORATOIRE : analyse & contrôle qualité (Agro Pharma Recherche & Développement)
► Création & Développement Start-up (Life sciences / diagnostic / biotechnologie)

Enthusiastic product manager with technical purchase experience
(20 years in Diagnostics and Life sciences industry area)
INTERESTED by:
• Challenging project or mission and good working environment with loyal Relationship.
• To optimize the performances of operations and participate in development of innovative growth opportunities of enterprise.
STRENGTHS AND DYNAMISM:
• Conscientious, hardworking, rigorous spirit, organization, strong commitment
• Integrity and perseverance
• Good communication skills with persuasive quality
• “Action & Reaction” character
ACHIEVEMENTS AND EXPERIENCES:
• Strategic Marketing (business plan, forecast, and supply chain coordination)
• Marketing support (catalog and internal information conception, flyers, mailings …)
• Relationship with international suppliers
• Participation in Trade fairs (as JIB, “Salon du Laboratoire”, local even …)
• Training of sales representatives and agencies
• Technical and commercial contacts with customers
If you are interested in my activity, or if you just want to share, please contact me.
"Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life " Confucius

Mes compétences :
Veille technique évaluation négociation fournisseu
Conception mise en œuvre stratégie PME
Ingénierie création labo contrôle qualité export
Esprit Intrapreneur / Entrepreneur
Gestion panel fabricant distributeur science vie
Exportation matériel scientique
Organisation & optimisation entreprise
Développement projet sciences de la vie
Management nombreuses gammes de produits

Entreprises

  • . - Admissions & Membre Cadra’ction 44 & Congé parental

    2015 - 2016 Modules de formation ayant pour objectif de travailler sa posture de consultant

  • Amarok Biotechnologies - Responsable commercial et marketing acheteur

    Saint-Malo 2014 - 2015 Laboratoire Recherche & Développement, essais & expertise (Crédit Impôts Recherche) avec plateforme de cytométrie et mise à disposition des laboratoires pour validation de réactif et automate de biologie.
    - Mise en place, organisation administrative & commerciale dans le cadre d’un projet de développement et de production d’un coffret diagnostic rapide par immuno-cytométrie innovant en Vitiviniculture.
    - Création plateforme Bio e-learning® & Recherche échantillon matériel pathologique dans Bio banques
    - Recherche fournisseurs destinés à la production du coffret de diagnostic (emballage, étiquette, consommable plastique, produit chimique, bio-réactif, transport) & identification fournisseurs critiques.

  • Caliteas® - Co-fondateur - Développement projet agro-écologie / contrôle qualité

    2012 - maintenant >> Projet agro-écologie & Projet distribution ingrédient alimentaire Bio <<
    L’association Caliteas® a pour but la promotion de l’agro-écologie, du contrôle qualité (notamment dans le domaine agroalimentaire) et de toutes les formes de solutions écologiques innovantes ou traditionnelles destinées à protéger la nature et la qualité de la vie humaine.
    L’association Caliteas® se propose de promouvoir le savoir-faire d’une agriculture respectueuse de l’environnement naturel ainsi que des technologies « vertes ».
    Cette ambition vise à favoriser le développement durable et la mise en valeur des produits de qualité optimale pour la santé humaine.
    L’association Caliteas® tend aussi à promouvoir toutes les procédures de contrôle qualité capables de certifier l’origine, la traçabilité, la sécurité alimentaire et la conformité sanitaire des dits produits en adéquation avec les paramètres physico-chimiques et microbiologiques obtenus au laboratoire.
    L’association Caliteas® travaille à la promotion de l’économie sociale et solidaire, et ce à travers les modèles sociaux-économiques coopératifs régionaux, notamment dans le secteur agricole et en milieu rural.
    L’association Caliteas® cherche à transférer d’une part toute expérience française réussie dans le champ d’action de l’association vers l’international et d’autre part à importer toute bonne pratique ou méthodologie en France.

    Reprise des activités de l'association Caliteas® suite à une mise en veille pour des raisons
    géopolitiques sur le territoire de la Crimée entre 2014 et 2015.

  • ISC Paris - Développement personnel: Thèse professionnelle dans le cadre du MBA

    Paris 2011 - 2012 La coopétition comme une forme de collaboration entrepreneuriale dans le secteur privé

  • Lustiner France (78) - Chef Produit Acheteur spécialiste biologie / Sciences de la vie

    2002 - 2011 Distributeur & négoce (zones Maghreb & Afrique subsaharienne francophone) de matériel, consommable, produit chimique et bio-réactif pour analyse au laboratoire contrôle qualité dans les domaines : agroalimentaire, cosmétique, pharmaceutique, industrie, recherche, environnement et clinique. (4 filiales, CA 0.4 à 0.7 M€)
    - Création deux agences export avec apport conseil / support technique et organisation sur le terrain
    - Promotion gammes de biologie en direct auprès client et indirect auprès filiale & distributeur/agent.
    - Création & organisation base article destinée à répondre aux consultations restreintes & AOP export
    - Gestion magasin (stock 1000 références valeur 100 000€) & logistique export réglementation IATA.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific - Chef Produit Microbiologie / Acheteur

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 1990 - 2002 >> Chef Produit Microbiologie Acheteur : (ex Fisher Scientific OSI (78) (1995-2002)
    Leader international distribution matériel, consommable, produit chimique & Bio-réactif.
    CA division : 2,5 M€, > 3000 réf (Business Unit la plus rentable de l’entreprise avec marge croissante 7 ans)
    Management gammes : Becton Dickinson - Difco®, prêt à l’emploi, ATCC, Microbiologics & Raven, Integra Biosciences, Biolabo, Biosolve, bio-réactifs biologie moléculaire Eppendorf et électrophorèse Apelex, Scie Plas, etc.
    - Rédacteur outil travail clients & commerciaux (100 p. catalogue biologie 2300 p. 50 000 ex.)
    - Management autonome achats & approvisionnements (200.000 € & perte < 0.001%).

    >> Responsable cellule marché microbiologie & appel offre consommable: (1993-1995)
    Coordination stratégie commerciale diagnostic 27 technico-commerciaux itinérants & sédentaires.

    >> Assistant Chef Produit réactif Diagnostic (département 6 spécialistes) (1990-1993).

  • Sebia (91) - Technico commercial

    1989 - 1990 Fabriquant leader français en électrophorèse
    Ingénieur Technico-commercial secteur Nord Est, avec visites, démonstrations, ventes et installations

  • SERVICE MILITAIRE - Laborantin Infirmier en charge du laboratoire d'analyses biologiques

    1987 - 1988 Service Militaire à bord du navire école Porte-Hélicoptères "JEANNE D'ARC" (1000 personnes) (Campagne hémisphère sud 1987-1988)
    Infirmier laborantin responsable du laboratoire d'analyses médicales: Organisation, analyses et rendu de résultats (Bilan d'urgence et post-opératoire)

Formations

  • ISC Paris School Of Management

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Etendre rapidement sa maîtrise sur l’ensemble des aspects (commercial, marketing, communication, financier, juridique, fiscalité, gestion, RH, etc.) nécessaires à la réussite d'un projet entre / intrapreneurial
    Acquérir les connaissances essentielles nécessaires au pilotage d’un projet en situation réelle, permettant de viser une fonction structurante ou comme personnel d’encadrement intermédiair

  • Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers

    Paris 1991 - 1995 UV MCPA + MEA + Chimie générale

    Modules: Physico-Chimiques (Spectroscopie, RMN, UV, IR, Chromatographie) ; Electrochimiques (PH-métrie, Conductimétrie, Polarographie,...), Chimie)

  • GRETA GEPS

    Paris 1988 - 1989 Cycle non diplomant

    Ecole commerciale en produits industriels

  • Ecole Nationale De Chimie Physique Et Biologie (ENCPB)

    Paris 1981 - 1987 Brevet Technicien Supérieur et Baccalauréat F7bis

Réseau