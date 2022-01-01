Menu

Gilles SEGHAIER

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Business Process Management
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Avant vente
Intégration
Gestion de la relation client

Entreprises

  • Salesforce - Senior Solution Engineer

    PARIS 2017 - maintenant Salesforce certified generalist, helping large organizations to transform and define their journey in order to be more successful in their customer relationships



    We revolutionised the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software industry in 1999 with our cloud-based CRM solution now known as Sales Cloud. Since then, we’ve evolved into one of the world’s most innovative companies, engineering cloud computing solutions for companies worldwide to connect with their customers and grow their businesses.

    Innovative solutions like Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud work seamlessly with Sales Cloud to give you a 360-degree view of your customers; improving customer service, generating more leads, and increasing sales. Salesforce Platform helps you create apps at the speed of Lightning, while solutions like IoT Cloud and Wave Analytics allow you to harness the power of your data.

    Our cloud-based CRM software is fast, secure and doesn’t require hardware or software maintenance. With Salesforce, every team has access to the most up-to-date and reliable data, anywhere, any time, from any device. That’s what makes Salesforce applications the ideal solution for small businesses and large enterprises alike.

    Built in the cloud with our customers at the heart of everything we do, it’s easy to see why Salesforce is the world’s #1 CRM software. Discover the power of Salesforce today.

  • Pegasystems - Solutions Consultant

    Paris 2015 - 2017 ESG - Solutions Consulting Team - France

    Presales lead on accounts and opportunities in Energy, Communications and Media.
    Certified Pega 7 Architect, SFA specialist and CPQ champion.

  • Tibco Software - Consultant

    La Défense 2013 - 2015 Customer Technical Services (CTS) EMEA
    Consulting about TIBCO Technologies

    Presales and delivery missions for the following accounts : EUROPCAR, ACCOR GROUP, AUCHAN, BNPP CARDIF, CREDIT AGRICOLE CF, ALLIANZ FRANCE, AGIPI, ADECCO, AIR LIQUIDE, SOCIETE GENERAL, BOUYGUES TELECOM, MOBISTAR BELGIUM, MBDA, RESEAU FERRE DE FRANCE, INFRABEL BELGIUM, BANQUE POSTALE

  • TIBCO Software - Associate Consultant

    La Défense 2012 - 2013 Customer Technical Services (CTS) EMEA
    Consulting about TIBCO Technologies

    ALLIANZ FRANCE : ESB/SCA Competence Center
    - Software factory and generator implementation (Maven)
    - Customization of a TIBCO Framework (BW-EMS)
    - Business services (SOA) development

  • Atos - Software Developer

    Bezons 2011 - 2012 Industrial Project : Android application
    - POI visualization on a map (Google Maps APIs)
    - Augmented reality features (Wikitude Framework)
    - Administration web server (CakePHP Framework)

  • Cadev Interactive - Ingénieur stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Amélioration d'un logiciel de Business Intelligence :
    - Découverte des bases de données Faircom (C-Tree)
    - Implémentation d'outils de gestion de planning type Gantt & Pert (jQuery)
    - Création de composants graphiques pour RIA (HTML, CSS, Javascript, PHP)
    - Apprentissage des méthodologies cybernétique et systémique

  • OFUP (Office Universitaire de Presse) - Conseiller Presse

    2010 - 2010 Vente d'abonnements auprès d'étudiants de différentes universités en Lorraine.

  • Aerofly - CDD - Développeur informatique

    2010 - 2010 Mise en place complète d'une application de gestion de vols en montgolfière
    - Analyse du besoin (contact avec les utilisateurs finaux)
    - Rédaction du cahier des charges
    - Conception (architecture, base de donnée, use cases UML)
    - Implementation (CakePHP, MySQL, MVC, jQuery)
    - Tests (unitaires, intégration, validation)
    - Mise en production

    Mise en place d'un site de e-commerce
    - Administration du site (Backend)
    - Catalogue de produits (Frontend)
    - Solution de payement Paypal et Mercanet (BNP Paribas)

    Personnel navigant au sol : prise en charge des passagers et de la montgolfière avant et après vol

  • Institut Français de Coopération Tunis - Stage - Développeur

    2009 - 2009 Choix et mise en place d'une plateforme collaborative d'e-learning (LMS) pour le Centre de Langue de l'IFC (200 utilisateurs) et formation d'un groupe d'utilisateurs.

Formations

