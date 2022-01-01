Gilles SEGHAIER

-
Salesforce
- Senior Solution Engineer
PARIS
2017 - maintenant
Salesforce certified generalist, helping large organizations to transform and define their journey in order to be more successful in their customer relationships
-
Pegasystems
- Solutions Consultant
Paris
2015 - 2017
ESG - Solutions Consulting Team - France
Presales lead on accounts and opportunities in Energy, Communications and Media.
Certified Pega 7 Architect, SFA specialist and CPQ champion.
-
Tibco Software
- Consultant
La Défense
2013 - 2015
Customer Technical Services (CTS) EMEA
Consulting about TIBCO Technologies
Presales and delivery missions for the following accounts : EUROPCAR, ACCOR GROUP, AUCHAN, BNPP CARDIF, CREDIT AGRICOLE CF, ALLIANZ FRANCE, AGIPI, ADECCO, AIR LIQUIDE, SOCIETE GENERAL, BOUYGUES TELECOM, MOBISTAR BELGIUM, MBDA, RESEAU FERRE DE FRANCE, INFRABEL BELGIUM, BANQUE POSTALE
-
TIBCO Software
- Associate Consultant
La Défense
2012 - 2013
Customer Technical Services (CTS) EMEA
Consulting about TIBCO Technologies
ALLIANZ FRANCE : ESB/SCA Competence Center
- Software factory and generator implementation (Maven)
- Customization of a TIBCO Framework (BW-EMS)
- Business services (SOA) development
-
Atos
- Software Developer
Bezons
2011 - 2012
Industrial Project : Android application
- POI visualization on a map (Google Maps APIs)
- Augmented reality features (Wikitude Framework)
- Administration web server (CakePHP Framework)
-
Cadev Interactive
- Ingénieur stagiaire
2011 - 2011
Amélioration d'un logiciel de Business Intelligence :
- Découverte des bases de données Faircom (C-Tree)
- Implémentation d'outils de gestion de planning type Gantt & Pert (jQuery)
- Création de composants graphiques pour RIA (HTML, CSS, Javascript, PHP)
- Apprentissage des méthodologies cybernétique et systémique
-
OFUP (Office Universitaire de Presse)
- Conseiller Presse
2010 - 2010
Vente d'abonnements auprès d'étudiants de différentes universités en Lorraine.
-
Aerofly
- CDD - Développeur informatique
2010 - 2010
Mise en place complète d'une application de gestion de vols en montgolfière
- Analyse du besoin (contact avec les utilisateurs finaux)
- Rédaction du cahier des charges
- Conception (architecture, base de donnée, use cases UML)
- Implementation (CakePHP, MySQL, MVC, jQuery)
- Tests (unitaires, intégration, validation)
- Mise en production
Mise en place d'un site de e-commerce
- Administration du site (Backend)
- Catalogue de produits (Frontend)
- Solution de payement Paypal et Mercanet (BNP Paribas)
Personnel navigant au sol : prise en charge des passagers et de la montgolfière avant et après vol
-
Institut Français de Coopération Tunis
- Stage - Développeur
2009 - 2009
Choix et mise en place d'une plateforme collaborative d'e-learning (LMS) pour le Centre de Langue de l'IFC (200 utilisateurs) et formation d'un groupe d'utilisateurs.