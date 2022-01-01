Retail
Gilles SIADOUX
Gilles SIADOUX
PESSAC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
3C/CEMT Bordeaux
- Responsable d'Agence
2008 - maintenant
Responsable Agences Bordeaux/Agen, distribution matériels du génie climatique(ENR)aux professionnels.
VIM Ventilation
- Technico Commercial
2004 - 2008
HERVE THERMIQUE
- Adjoint Chargé d'Affaires - BE
ENNERY
2000 - 2004
Bureau d'Etudes Thermiques MALIVER - Montpellier
- Technicien BE -
1997 - 1999
Formations
Lycée Cantau
Anglet
1994 - 1996
BTS
Réseau
Anthony THURIEAU
Aurélien CONSTANT
Bernard LECOUP-DESNOYERS
Christian CALVET
Christophe BARRIVIERA
Jerome STOLL
Julien MARLIER
Julien KIEFFER
Paillassa JEAN-YVES
Vincent FOUBERT