Gilles SOALEH

Mes compétences :
Vente
Prospection
Marketing
Management
Informatique
Développement commercial
Business development
Entreprises
Sage France
- Bank Sales Director
Parismaintenant
Clearnox
- VP Sales
2016 - maintenant
Emailvision
- Sales Director France
Clichy2013 - 2014
Emailvision
- Partner Sales Director
Clichy2012 - 2014
Sage
- Bank Sales Director / SME Business Unit
Paris2009 - 2012- Business team management
- Key account Management
Sage
- Sales manager B.I. / SME Business Unit
Paris2006 - 2009- Creation of B.I. department
- Creation of "Edition pilotée", first Sage SME B.I. solution
- Knowledge transfer to sales teams of " the best way to sll a B.I. solution to a SME"
- Canvassing and recruitment of Sage Key Partners