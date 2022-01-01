Menu

Gilles SOALEH

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Prospection
Marketing
Management
Informatique
Développement commercial
Business development

Entreprises

  • Sage France - Bank Sales Director

    Paris maintenant

  • Clearnox - VP Sales

    2016 - maintenant

  • Emailvision - Sales Director France

    Clichy 2013 - 2014

  • Emailvision - Partner Sales Director

    Clichy 2012 - 2014

  • Sage - Bank Sales Director / SME Business Unit

    Paris 2009 - 2012 - Business team management
    - Key account Management

  • Sage - Sales manager B.I. / SME Business Unit

    Paris 2006 - 2009 - Creation of B.I. department
    - Creation of "Edition pilotée", first Sage SME B.I. solution
    - Knowledge transfer to sales teams of " the best way to sll a B.I. solution to a SME"
    - Canvassing and recruitment of Sage Key Partners

Formations

