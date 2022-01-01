Gilles TOURPE

-
Platform Computing
- Ingénieur Commercial
2007 - maintenant
Responsable commerciale Europe du Sud - Finance
Développement de l'activité commerciale, développement de nouvelles solutions et de partenariats avec l'écosysteme Finance de marché.
Platform Computing
- WW Manager Pre-Sales Finance
2006 - 2007
Platform Computing
- Manager Européen Avant Vente et Consulting
2005 - 2006
Platform Computing
- Consultant Avant-Vente
2003 - 2005
Consultant Avant-Vente Finance
Network Appliance
- Avant-Vente Finance
Sunnyvale
2000 - 2003
Avant vente secteur Finance.
BNP Arbitrage
- IT & Production support
1997 - 2000
Architecture des infrastructures de la Salle des marchés BNP Arbitrage