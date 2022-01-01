Guénolé PALUD

-
Metal Industrie
- Responsable Méthodes & Qualité
Production | Melesse (35520)
2020 - maintenant
-
Ami
- Chargé d'affaires
Technique | TORCE
2020 - 2020
-
MECATLAS
- Responsable Industriel et Commercial
2019 - 2020
Responsabilité de l'ensemble des processus industriels et commerciaux, hors administratif et comptable.
- Gestion d'un effectif de 20 salariés productifs (2 ETAM) et 4 cadres techniques.
- Manager commercial des chargés d'affaires.
- Suivi du plan de charge et gestion industrielle par projet.
- Définition des processus opérationnels de l'entreprise pour développer la compétitivité de chaque secteur : compétences, qualité, affaires, achats, production.
- Gestion prévisionnelle de l'emploi et des compétences.
- Recrutement cadres et opérationnels
1er semestre 2019, 1ère rupture réussie : nouveau suivi commercial individuel et collectif, nouveau dispositif de chiffrage budgétaire : capacité à lever et traiter des commandes très rapidement.
2nd semestre 2019, 2nde rupture en cours : passer de l'ordonnancement mixte "juste à temps sur commande long terme" + "production flux poussé" à l'ordonnancement optimisé par outil d'aide à la décision informatique. Gestion planifiée de l'activité technique et commerciale)
Objectif de gain de chiffre d'affaires : 20% en direct.
-
Mecatlas
- Chargé d'affaires
2018 - 2018
Installé entre les départements de l’Ille et Vilaine, Loire-Atlantique et Morbihan, MECATLAS construit des bâtis, châssis, structures, ossatures mécanosoudées, usinées et peintes pour les industries mécanique, automobile, aéronautique, navale, agricole….
De la sous-traitance à la prise en charge complète de projet du prototype jusqu’à la grande série, nous vous accompagnons également dans la conception de vos pièces unitaires et petites séries :
• étude technique préalable,
• industrialisation,
• découpe et pliage, y compris de grandes longueurs,
• soudure robotisée ou manuelle,
• peinture,
• pré-série,
• grande série à moindre coût en Roumanie,
• montage sur site
Entreprise familiale créée il y a plus de 40 ans. Au départ, fabricant de petit matériel agricole, devenu sous-traitant pour l’industrie, MECATLAS est aujourd’hui un spécialiste de la mécano-soudure.
Des compétences acquises avec l’expérience et portées par une équipe d’ingénieurs, techniciens, maîtres et ouvriers spécialisés dans des métiers nobles et emprunts d’histoires : la mécanique, la chaudronnerie, la soudure…
Des grands noms de l’industrie française et étrangère ont choisi MECATLAS : DCNS, Renault, Andritz…
Notre établissement en Roumanie, SR2C, spécialisé dans l’emballage industriel, nous permet d’étendre notre sourcing et notre capacité de production pour vous proposer des solutions techniques les plus compétitives en termes de coût et de qualité.
guenole.palud@mecatlas.fr
+33 2 99 91 67 90
-
Cofidur EMS
- Project Manager
Laval
2017 - 2018
Industrial project manager :
Based on mechanical and industrial skills, project management based on a true understanding of all transversal trades. (Business Process Management - BPM ).
- Operationnals' change-manager,
- Tacticals' co-worker,
- Strategicals' advisor and synthetic reporting.
- Increasing efficiency by developing activity-monitoring tool :
Value Steam Mapping, indicators built analysis, performance-lever finder, specification and development of tool with IT (internal), change management, KPI, continuous improvement.
- Lean conception of production-line :
Analyze, gauge and managing the conception of repackaging-line. Lean Manufacturing + agile method, IT development, Lean Manufacturing culture, activity follow-up, AMDEC, communication and training program. ROI 10days (20-30k€). First Group's Lean Manufacturing project.
- New Product Industrialization (Product Manager) :
Design to cost, design to manufacturing of Printed Circuit Board Assembly (automotive), prototype follow-up and optimization based on processes. Electronic and mechanical interlocutor.
- New Processes Qualification :
Customer support of new processes qualification as subcontractor.
- Electronic accreditation referent :
Deploying new certification's specification-based procedures, managing technicians, quality auditor and advisor.
-
Cofidur EMS
- Method engineer
Laval
2016 - 2017
As part of the group’s industrial strategy with the different group’s plant:
• Provide necessary tools and files related to production.
• Design and/or outsource means of production with few simultaneous external actors.
• Production lines’ organization and ergonomic following Lean approach.
• Increasing productivity by deploying solutions and 6 Sigma approach.
• Qualification and industrialization of new technologies, increasing group’s internal skills.
-
Valeo
- External auditor
Paris
2016 - 2016
In group of 4 apprentices,
Industrial process audit from ECAM Rennes courses :
Analysis of group-reference documents, to draw the audit's guideline.
Audit, deviation analysis with the customer.
Audit report redaction.
-
Esat - Les Ateliers de l'Espoir
- Consultant - projet de fin d'études
2016 - 2016
Adaptation and support, 7 monitors.
ERP deployment to senior-'technical and social' monitor (monitoring handicapped workers) for technical tasks.
Reduce the technical-and-commercial responsible's workload in favour of his commercial activity (improving the turnover).
Project in twosome.
Recommendation : Hubert MAITRE, ECAM Rennes director, supervisor of our twosome.
-
Wilo SE, Dortmund, Germany
- R&T apprentice engineer
2015 - 2015
Mission à l'international (cursus de formation) : 12 semaines au sein du siège du groupe Wilo dans lequel j'exerce mon apprentissage. Dortmund, Allemagne.
Rédaction et conception de procédés de qualification de capteurs électroniques.
Ingénierie mécanique et électronique
-
Wilo Salmson France SAS
- R&D Apprentice engineer
2013 - 2016
R&D Apprentice engineer, mechanical and industrial engineering.
HVAC engineering, develop and industrialize new products to be in tune with the group strategy, lead by marketing, quality and finances.
Be able to (re)design and improve products and processes in a continuous improvement of energetical yield and cost-reducing in a international context.
-
CRT Morlaix
- Technicien R&D
Lanester
2013 - 2013
Recherche et mise en place de solutions logicielles de photomodélisation.
Publication :
Numérisation et sauvegarde du patrimoine avec Agisoft Photoscan.
Digitization and safeguarding of heritage with Agisoft Photoscan.
http://downloads.agisoft.ru/articles/PALUD.pdf