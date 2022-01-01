Guénolé PALUD

Mes compétences :

Conception mécanique

Communication

3D

Pédagogie

Travail en équipe

Gestion de projet

Anglais professionnel

Ingenierie mécanique

Matériaux

Fabrication additive

Redesign

ERP

Outils de la qualité

Amélioration continue

Six Sigma Green Belt

VSM

Six Sigma

Manufacturing

Lean Six Sigma

Stratégie d'entreprise

Développement produit

Achats

Qualité

Métrologie

Conduite de projet

Conduite du changement