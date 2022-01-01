Retail
Guilhem BOISSON
Guilhem BOISSON
Tonnay Charente 17430
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Timac agro
- Responsable exploitation
Tonnay Charente 17430
2018 - 2023
Pitel
- Responsable dépôt&transport&materiel
Royan (17200)
2017 - 2018
ECBL
- Responsable dépot & transport & matériel
Rochefort (17300)
2013 - 2017
DHL
- Responsable GE et reception
Lesquin (59810)
2008 - 2012
Mondial relay
- Chef d'équipe
Hem
2005 - 2007
Formations
AFT - IFTIM
Wasquehal
2005 - 2007
technicien superieur en methode et exploitation logistique
logistique
