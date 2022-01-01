Menu

Guilhem BOISSON

Tonnay Charente 17430

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Timac agro - Responsable exploitation

    Tonnay Charente 17430 2018 - 2023

  • Pitel - Responsable dépôt&transport&materiel

    Royan (17200) 2017 - 2018

  • ECBL - Responsable dépot & transport & matériel

    Rochefort (17300) 2013 - 2017

  • DHL - Responsable GE et reception

    Lesquin (59810) 2008 - 2012

  • Mondial relay - Chef d'équipe

    Hem 2005 - 2007

Formations

  • AFT - IFTIM

    Wasquehal 2005 - 2007 technicien superieur en methode et exploitation logistique

    logistique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :