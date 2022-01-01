Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume D'URSO
Ajouter
Guillaume D'URSO
BONDY
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Alès
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
darty
- Directeur de magasin
BONDY
2016 - maintenant
Darty
- Chef des ventes
BONDY
2010 - maintenant
Darty
- Vendeur
BONDY
2007 - 2010
Formations
IUT LP CPP
Aix En Provence
2009 - 2010
manageur opéartionnel
IFC Cévennes (Ales)
Ales
2007 - 2009
BTS Management des unités commerciales
Lycée Irène Et Frederic Joliot Curie Maintenance et Après Vente Automobile
Sete
2005 - 2007
mécanique automobile
Lycée De La Salle
Ales
2002 - 2005
Bac Mecanique
Réseau
Carbao FRANCE
Jean-Marc CLECH
Jeremy BENOIT
Laurent TURCAN
Mohand SAIDJ
Olivier SCHWARZ
Pascal OSSWALD
Paul MURACCIOLE
Serge COMBES