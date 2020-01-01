Menu

Guillaume DE CHOULOT

PARIS

En résumé

Chef d'entreprise pour solution agricole.

Entreprises

  • Sopra Banking Software - Ingénieur Informatique

    2013 - 2013 confidentiel

  • Tentative de création d'entreprise innovante - Gérant

    2012 - maintenant

  • Institut des systèmes intelligents et de robotique (UPMC) - Ingénieur Informatique

    2011 - 2012 confidentiel

  • Thalès Communication - Développeur temps réel C++

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2011

  • Clemessy - Systèmes d'essais Automobile (SA) - Developpeur C sharp

    2010 - 2010

  • NEWEL - Developpeur Java

    2009 - 2010

  • Laboratoire d'économie d'orléans - Developpeur C sharp

    Orléans 2008 - 2008

  • IB GROUP - Beta testeur

    2005 - 2005

Formations

  • KAIST (Daejeon)

    Daejeon 2010 - 2011 Computer Science

    79ème université au monde en 2011 (classement Times Higher Education)

    http://www.timeshighereducation.co.uk/world-university-rankings/2010-2011/top-200.html

  • UTBM (Belfort)

    Belfort 2008 - 2010 Filière libre (réalité virtuelle, systèmes embarqués)

    11ème université post bac en France (classement SMBG)

    http://www.meilleures-grandes-ecoles.com/classement-ecoles-d-ingenieurs-post-bac.html?PHPSESSID=66db011bfbb23da8d6b320c886bc25b8

  • Université Orléans

    Orleans 2006 - 2008 gestion et comptabilité

    Diplôme avec avis très favorable de poursuite d'étude
    (accordé à un peu moins de 10% de la promotion)

