Guillaume DE CHOULOT
PARIS
Profil
En résumé
Chef d'entreprise pour solution agricole.
Entreprises
Sopra Banking Software
- Ingénieur Informatique
2013 - 2013
confidentiel
Tentative de création d'entreprise innovante
- Gérant
2012 - maintenant
Institut des systèmes intelligents et de robotique (UPMC)
- Ingénieur Informatique
2011 - 2012
confidentiel
Thalès Communication
- Développeur temps réel C++
Courbevoie
2011 - 2011
Clemessy - Systèmes d'essais Automobile (SA)
- Developpeur C sharp
2010 - 2010
NEWEL
- Developpeur Java
2009 - 2010
Laboratoire d'économie d'orléans
- Developpeur C sharp
Orléans
2008 - 2008
IB GROUP
- Beta testeur
2005 - 2005
Formations
KAIST (Daejeon)
Daejeon
2010 - 2011
Computer Science
79ème université au monde en 2011 (classement Times Higher Education)
http://www.timeshighereducation.co.uk/world-university-rankings/2010-2011/top-200.html
UTBM (Belfort)
Belfort
2008 - 2010
Filière libre (réalité virtuelle, systèmes embarqués)
11ème université post bac en France (classement SMBG)
http://www.meilleures-grandes-ecoles.com/classement-ecoles-d-ingenieurs-post-bac.html?PHPSESSID=66db011bfbb23da8d6b320c886bc25b8
Université Orléans
Orleans
2006 - 2008
gestion et comptabilité
Diplôme avec avis très favorable de poursuite d'étude
(accordé à un peu moins de 10% de la promotion)
