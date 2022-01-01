Menu

Guillaume DE SOUSA

LE PERREUX SUR MARNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Autocad
Cisco Switches
Routeur Cisco
Freebox
Microsoft Windows Server
Active Directory
Microsoft Exchange
VMware ESX
VMware Workstation
Microsoft Office
VMware
Câblage informatique
Électricien courants faibles
Windows 7
Diagnostic Automobile
Linux
Cisco Switches/Routers
Technicien Support
TCP/IP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Excel
Linux Debian
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
AutoCAD LT
Apple MacOS
Apache WEB Server
AD
Windows 2008 R2
WDS
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Exchange 2010
GPO
Skype entreprise
SCCM

Entreprises

  • AS Intenational - Technicien Micro-Réseaux

    2016 - maintenant Support de proximité lié à la migration vers Office 365, préparation de postes avec master standalone et réseau, déploiement de logiciels via TLD,

  • Connect intérim - AS International - Technicien Itinérant

    2015 - 2016 Remplacement de boitiers Wyses par des UC, reparamétrage de boite mail (Outlook), vérification de la présence des document de l'utilisateur, support help desk N1, migration des données, déshabilitation des utilisateurs de certain groupe de sécurité.
    Support help desk et proximité des utilisateur suite à la migration vers Office 365 (Reconnexion de Outlook avec les ID utilisateur, mappage de boîtes de service, enrôlement de téléphone (Android et iOS).

  • Econocom-Osiatis - Technicien Informatique

    Puteaux 2015 - 2015 Nettoyage d'ordinateurs, blanchiment et masterisation.
    Reporting d'inventaire et relevé de numéro de série.

  • Groupe Pomona - Technicien Réseaux

    ANTONY 2014 - 2015 Configuration de switch, carte d'administration d'onduleur
    - Support de niveau 2, assistance aux utilisateurs ;
    - Gestion de projet,

  • Amentech - Monteur-câbleur

    2007 - 2014

  • Adecco - Intérimaire

    Villeurbanne 2006 - 2007 Diverses missions d'intérim : tirage de câbles, surveillance de parc de machines,...

  • MT Multi-Technique - Technicien

    2004 - 2006 Installation et dépannage d’unités de climatisation ;
    Dépannage de matériel de cuisine
    Installations et dépannages électriques

Formations

  • Nextformation

    Vincennes 2014 - 2015 Technicien Supérieur Réseaux Informatiques et Télécom

    Cisco: adressage d'interfaces, SSH, Telnet, STP, VTP, RIP v2, DHCP, ...
    Linux: Installation d' O.S, Bind9, Postfix, Asterisk (ligne de commande et interface graphique avec xivo et Asterisk NOW), serveur web ( Apache, PHP, PHP-myadmin, mysql-server)
    Windows: 7, 8, 8.1,
    Windows Server: 2003, 2008 R2, 2012 R2, AD, DHCP, DNS, Exchange

  • Lycée Jean Mace Electrotechnique

    Vitry Sur Seine 2000 - 2002 BEP / CAP

