Guillaume DE SOUSA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle au Perreux-sur-Marne
Mes compétences :
Autocad
Cisco Switches
Routeur Cisco
Freebox
Microsoft Windows Server
Active Directory
Microsoft Exchange
VMware ESX
VMware Workstation
Microsoft Office
VMware
Câblage informatique
Électricien courants faibles
Windows 7
Diagnostic Automobile
Linux
Cisco Switches/Routers
Technicien Support
TCP/IP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Excel
Linux Debian
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
AutoCAD LT
Apple MacOS
Apache WEB Server
AD
Windows 2008 R2
WDS
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Exchange 2010
GPO
Skype entreprise
SCCM