Guillaume DE WAZIERS
Inter Urbis
gérant
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Inter Urbis
- Gérant
Direction générale | Paris
2020 - maintenant
Gestion et administration de biens immobiliers
Richelieu Renovation
- Consultant
Finance | Paris
2017 - maintenant
Rénovation d'intérieurs, résidentiel et tertiaire
SGH
- Asset manager
Contrôle de gestion | Paris
2010 - 2017
Computer Sciences Corporation
- Consultant
Administratif |
2009 - 2009
Prague
Accenture
- Consultant
Administratif | Paris
2007 - 2008
Prague
Salt and Light Media
- Analyst
Communication |
2005 - 2005
Toronto
Stage + CDD
Formations
EMLV (Ecole De Management Léonard De Vinci)
Courbevoie - Hauts-De-Seine
2003 - 2005
Albert De Mun ADM (Paris)
Paris
2001 - 2003
BTS
Institut De L'Alma
Paris
2000 - 2001
BAC général
