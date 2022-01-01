Menu

Guillaume DENIS

Ploemeur

Mes compétences :
Java
Xml
Boost
Stl
Xsl
C++
ObjectiveC
Agile Development
Sqlserver
Oracle 10g
Scrum

  • Misys - Associate Development Manager

    Ploemeur 2016 - maintenant Regulatory Compliance software
    - Write technical specification on new feature
    - Care & Maintenance
    - Define workflow and dispatch work to the team
    - Follow QA Validation

  • Misys - Expert software engineer

    Ploemeur 2014 - 2015 Scrum Master on Regulatory Compliance software
    - Implementing Technical Standards for supervisory report for Europe.(EBA)
    - Define Workflow / User story
    - Dispatch work
    - follow validation with QA

  • Misys - Senior Software engineer

    Ploemeur 2010 - 2014 i work on Basel Component . i maintain and add new features on
    UI (Java) and data model (Oracle , sql server)

  • HARVEST - Ingénieur études et développement (c++)

    Paris 2005 - 2010 Harvest est un éditeur de logiciel de gestion de patrimoine.
    Je suis ingénieur études et développement C++ au sein de l'équipe BIG (Bilan individuel globale).
    Je suis gère deux composant :
    - un composant d’édition permettant l’aperçu et la génération de documents (impression, RTF/PDF)
    - un simulateur d’assurance vie incluant la fiscalité : (IHM/Moteur de calcul)

