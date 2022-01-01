Guillaume DENIS

Mes compétences :
Java
Xml
Boost
Stl
Xsl
C++
ObjectiveC
Agile Development
Sqlserver
Oracle 10g
Scrum
Entreprises
Misys
- Associate Development Manager
Ploemeur2016 - maintenantRegulatory Compliance software
- Write technical specification on new feature
- Care & Maintenance
- Define workflow and dispatch work to the team
- Follow QA Validation
Misys
- Expert software engineer
Ploemeur2014 - 2015Scrum Master on Regulatory Compliance software
- Implementing Technical Standards for supervisory report for Europe.(EBA)
- Define Workflow / User story
- Dispatch work
- follow validation with QA
Misys
- Senior Software engineer
Ploemeur2010 - 2014i work on Basel Component . i maintain and add new features on
UI (Java) and data model (Oracle , sql server)
HARVEST
- Ingénieur études et développement (c++)
Paris2005 - 2010Harvest est un éditeur de logiciel de gestion de patrimoine.
Je suis ingénieur études et développement C++ au sein de l'équipe BIG (Bilan individuel globale).
Je suis gère deux composant :
- un composant d’édition permettant l’aperçu et la génération de documents (impression, RTF/PDF)
- un simulateur d’assurance vie incluant la fiscalité : (IHM/Moteur de calcul)