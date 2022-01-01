Retail
Connexion
Guillaume DEPARIS
Ajouter
Guillaume DEPARIS
MIRIBEL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe LYPSIS
- Responsable achats techniques
2011 - maintenant
MASTIP HRS
- Cadre technico-commercial
2005 - 2011
ITW BAILLY COMTE
- Technicien Plasturgiste/Chef d'équipe.
1995 - 2005
Bailly Comte
- Technicien injection plastique
1995 - 2005
Formations
Lycée Arbez Carme
Bellignat
1989 - 1992
PLASTURGIE
Lycée Léon Blum Définition de Produits Industriel
Saint Fons
1987 - 1989
PLASTURGIE
