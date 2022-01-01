Menu

Guillaume DEPOIX

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Restaurant Georges (Groupe Costes) - Directeur adjoint responsable du soir

    2011 - maintenant - Manager for 60 waiters and runners
    - 350 coverts per day
    - Average covert: 90 euros

  • Plaza Athénée - F&B Manager trainee

    2010 - 2011 - Working on the 10 years anniversary of "Alain Ducasse at the Plaza Athenee" ( 120 top Vip's) stewarding and coordination.

    - Strategic Analysis for the restaurant "Le Relais Plaza" (Yeild management)

    - Stewarding management. Transition from the former stewarding manager to the new one.

    - Reorganisation of "La cour Jardin" for 2011 season outdoor semi-gastronomic restaurant.

    -Waiter at "la cour jardin"

    - Cost control management, inventory and closing for november 2010

  • Le café Marly - Chef de rang

    2009 - 2010 -Chef de rang saisonier 2 mois par an de 2005 à 2010

  • Colaba house New Delhi - Helping for F&B and development

    2009 - 2009

  • Hotel Presidente San Jose Costa Rica - Front office trainee

    2008 - 2009

Formations

  • ECOLE SUPERIEURE DE COMMERCE EXTERIEUR (Paris La Défense)

    Paris La Défense 2005 - 2010 Entrepreneurship, International marketing, Management

Réseau