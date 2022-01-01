Retail
Guillaume DEPOIX
Guillaume DEPOIX
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Restaurant Georges (Groupe Costes)
- Directeur adjoint responsable du soir
2011 - maintenant
- Manager for 60 waiters and runners
- 350 coverts per day
- Average covert: 90 euros
Plaza Athénée
- F&B Manager trainee
2010 - 2011
- Working on the 10 years anniversary of "Alain Ducasse at the Plaza Athenee" ( 120 top Vip's) stewarding and coordination.
- Strategic Analysis for the restaurant "Le Relais Plaza" (Yeild management)
- Stewarding management. Transition from the former stewarding manager to the new one.
- Reorganisation of "La cour Jardin" for 2011 season outdoor semi-gastronomic restaurant.
-Waiter at "la cour jardin"
- Cost control management, inventory and closing for november 2010
Le café Marly
- Chef de rang
2009 - 2010
-Chef de rang saisonier 2 mois par an de 2005 à 2010
Colaba house New Delhi
- Helping for F&B and development
2009 - 2009
Hotel Presidente San Jose Costa Rica
- Front office trainee
2008 - 2009
Formations
ECOLE SUPERIEURE DE COMMERCE EXTERIEUR (Paris La Défense)
Paris La Défense
2005 - 2010
Entrepreneurship, International marketing, Management
Réseau
Alexis BONILLO
Alexis SARREMIA
Archibald PEARSON
Constance TSATSANIS
Laure WILLIEME
Mathias BOULAIN
Nicolas GOUJON
Theysset GASPARD