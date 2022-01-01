Guillaume DEROO

How I can describe myself... such a difficult question but I will try my best to answer to it the most sincerely. Short , Clear and Concise as possible.



I am specialized in the field of Sales and Marketing areas that motivate me a lot. I'm young and available ! I'm ready to move through the world and especially I want to work ! It is my dearest wish for the moment. To arrived to find the job of my dreams while enjoying I am not fixed, set in my travels and thus take the opportunity to travel around the world. I'm an opportunist and I try to take every opportunity that is offered to me. I like the contact, the team spirit and I have the sense of responsibilities.



During my second year of my Bachelor Business in the Sup de Co Group, I had the opportunity to do a double degree with the University of La Rochelle. So I after obtaining my Bachelor and my Licence (2012), I decided to continue my studies still in the business sector but more focused on the internationals operations. I was able to acquire the practical field experience with my firsts experiences in France .



But as I wanted to give more an international aspect on my CV, I chosed to do my others experiences abroad. I was able to apply my academic knowledge, the theory throughout my differents jobs. My lasts internships also allowed me to acquire a good level of English and subsequently be accept IUM in Monaco and realize my specialization in luxury.



Since September 2012, I studied at the INSEEC Group in Bordeaux. And I finished my studies at the International University of Monaco , specialisation in the management of luxury goods and services.



Feel free to send me a message. I have ambition, motivation and more I am operational and junior. If I added all theses descriptions on my profile it is not for me but of course for you. You can take your time to read my profile its there for you. Oh yes, I forgot... Do not leave my profile without leaving me a message !



Mes compétences :

Négociation

Ressources Humaines

Gestion

Commerce

Comptabilité

Marketing

Database management

Assortment management

Stock Control

Property Management

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Logistics

Develop our professional network

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Indesign