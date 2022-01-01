Guillaume DEROO

-
Udyen Jain & Associates
- Assistant Business Development Manager
2014 - maintenant
Main Mission would be to develop the business relationship and to develop new clients for our firm in respect to European clients and other multinational group new clients for our firm in respect to European clients and other multinational groups who have their presence in India. Understand the needs of our clients in the way to developp our professional network and growth our market to the international market.
Udyen Jain & Associates was created in 1996. Since then Udyen Jain & Associates has built its profession on providing audit & assurance, risk consulting services, financial & business advisory, tax & regulatory services, corporate advisory & governance, Internal audit, International structuring and Succession planning services to Indian and Global Corporates across the world. Today UJA with staff strength of more than 100 has its presence across the country in four cities (Pune, Mumbai, Delhi & Bangalore) as well as International Partnership in Japan, with an office in Tokyo, Vietnam, with an office in Hanoi, & Spain with an office in Bilbao.
http://www.uja.in/index.html
-
Relocate Malta
- Real Estate Agent
2013 - 2013
My responsibilities included canvassing, cold calling, data input, and assisting in potential acquisitions. Understand returns-based comparisons including cap rates, leveraged/unleveraged returns. I learned about sales, negotiating, personal and corporate branding, marketing strategy and goal oriented networking from individuals who’ve been in the real estate industry for over 9 years, since the creation of Relocate Malta.
• Organizational Duties & Networking
• Creating presentation materials for potential clients
• Research and collecting comparable sales statistics / Database management
• Helping coordinate marketing efforts to territory including email/fax blasts, direct mailers, marketing reports, etc.
• Making outgoing calls in an effort to originate exclusive listings
• Making outgoing calls to confirm the availability of the properties
• Handling incoming phone calls from potential buyers and/or clients
• Gathering of data (for growing our database by updating it).
• Taking photos of buildings, flats, vilas for marketing use
• Visits of properties
• The check-in inventory & the check-out
• Assist to cover the properties being repaired.
• Assisting real estate agents in their daily work.
www.relocatemalta.com/en
-
Japan Tobacco International
- Sales Representative
2012 - 2012
The Sales Representative assumes a primary role in the development of JTI market share and volume within my territory by executing trade programs, optimizing product mix, and ensuring optimal product quality/freshness, core brand distribution and inventory levels, and the timely and accurate collection of store level data. Also responsible for retail agreement and service fee budget allocations.
Responsibilities :
• Optimize product distribution, inventory levels within a predefined territory.
• Ensure the sound management of his/her territory in terms of data reports, trade program budgets, weekly expense account, car stock, tools and company car maintenance.
• Negotiate independent retail contracts and maintain and monitor compliance for key targeted accounts that meet the criteria outlined by regional direction within assigned budget allocations and maintaining proper account information (12 tobacco shops).
• Implement retail programs and product launches as directed, in order to maximize results and return on investment while remaining within assigned budget allocations, while ensuring compliance & timely and effective execution (Management customers - 100 resellers : bars, clubs, camping)
• Educate the trade to resell JTI products through proper communication of brand attributes and implement all retail initiatives assigned in the tobacco shop by the Marketing Manager.
• Monitor and report compliance of all National and Regional chain agreements in my territory
• Regularly engage conversation regarding their business and general industry trends, effectively communicating competitive activity on a timely basis.
• Present a professional image, create and maintain a good business rapport with all customers in line with JTI Corporate guidelines and code of conduct.
http://www.jti.com/
-
Sara Lee Coffee & Tea
- Sales Representative
2011 - 2011
I was responsible for developing the sales of different outlets in my geographical area that me was assigned and in the same time has to be in accordance with the commercial policy of the company.
My missions was diverse :
• I had to cover most all the supermarkets on my area (150 outlets).
• Manage advertising and promotion budgets, with the agreement of my manager.
• Propose actions to promote commercial products ( the new flexible "Senseo" dossettes or with "L'Or Espresso" specific dosettes, but also classic dosettes brand with special offers and discounts with the purchase of a Senseo Machine in the same time).
• Trying to meet with department heads at each visit, get his feedback about his difficulties and which kind of solutions that I could bring , and this in all my various outlets.
• So I had to optimize the presentation of the linear (Stop radius , container, Instant Redeemable Coupon) with them.
• Transmit weekly to the management and to my manager , the head of regional sales, field information, my results , achieving goals, etc.
• At each visit I had to check the location of my products and the consistency with the national plan referencing products according to the company ( SuperU , Intermarket, Carrefour Market).
• Negociate the new implementations and trying to develop commercial transactions, to recommend customers on the merchandising, the assortment. Watch the presence of our products, their good rotations and their good legibilities).
• Ensure the sound management of his/her territory in terms of data reports, trade program budgets, weekly expense account, management of my marketing tools, and company's car maintenance.
• Present a professional image, create and maintain a good business rapport with all customers in line with Sara Lee Coffee & Tea guidelines and code of conduct.
Extreme parts of my area to cover :
North : Segré
South : Saint-André-de-Cubzac
East : Lussac-les-Châteaux
West : La Rochelle
http://www.maisonducafe.com/fr-FR/retail
-
Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club
- Waiter
2010 - 2010
4 Stars restaurant and hotel of the Small Luxury Hotel of the World.
• Cover the Room Service of 106 rooms.
• Preparation of the restaurant (candles, flowers, buffets, tablecloths, napkins)
• Preparation of the kitchen (plates, cutlery, glasses)
• Room service (remember the table numbers, trying to remember who had taken this orders, moreover each day the menu was changing, it had to memorize by heart and be able to provide informations on foods and drinks).
• Service in the pool rooms, lounges, rooms (champagne, biscuits, etc.), but also outside on the terraces or the gardens.
• I had also to cover weddings and professional meetings.
• Everything in a pleasant atmosphere, even under pressure and be always there for all the wishes customers for anything.
http://www.ashdownpark.com/
-
Toys R Us
- Seller
Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry
2009 - 2009
Management of the boys area :
• Challenge on the good performance of my department, facings, holding of a shelf.
• Every Saturday to push customers to buy my toys, I organized small animations with RC cars or helicopters.
• I should also advise the clients on my products, help them to find what they want in the store.
• I was also objectified on sale fidelity cards, I finished second out of 15 trainees.
http://www.toysrus.fr/
-
Tobacco Farm
- Farm laborer
2009 - 2009
Harvest of tobacco in one of the biggest farm (3ha) in my department (Thierry and Olivier PIN) and after in the selection / Sort out with the ovens of drying the tobacco
2 Summers (2008 & 2009)
http://www.champagne-saint-hilaire.fr/fr/information/59551/culture-tabac
-
Tobacco Farm
- Farm laborer
2008 - 2008
Harvest of tobacco in one of the biggest farm (3ha) in my department (Thierry and Olivier PIN) and after in the selection / Sort out with the ovens of drying the tobacco
2 Summers (2008 & 2009)
http://www.champagne-saint-hilaire.fr/fr/information/59551/culture-tabac