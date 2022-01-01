Guillaume DEVIC

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Tarbes
Aeronautics enthusiast since childhood, I have the chance to work in the manufacture, support and evolution of business aircraft through the procurement of Systems & Equipment on the TBM850 and TBM900 for more than 7 years, and, since 2015, through the Support and Maintenance of the Civilian and Military fleet of TBMs.
I am actively watching new opportunities to bring my skills and knowledge in the Procurement and Support of aircraft products gained throughout my experiences with French aeronautic manufacturers and suppliers.
Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Marketing
International
Benchmarking
Achats
Aéronautique
Support client
Négociation achats
Logistique
Négociation contrats
Gestion de contrats
Relations internationales