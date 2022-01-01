Menu

Guillaume DEVIC

  • Safran Helicopter Engines
  • Acheteur

BORDES

Aeronautics enthusiast since childhood, I have the chance to work in the manufacture, support and evolution of business aircraft through the procurement of Systems & Equipment on the TBM850 and TBM900 for more than 7 years, and, since 2015, through the Support and Maintenance of the Civilian and Military fleet of TBMs.

I am actively watching new opportunities to bring my skills and knowledge in the Procurement and Support of aircraft products gained throughout my experiences with French aeronautic manufacturers and suppliers.

Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Marketing
International
Benchmarking
Achats
Aéronautique
Support client
Négociation achats
Logistique
Négociation contrats
Gestion de contrats
Relations internationales

Entreprises

  • Safran Helicopter Engines - Acheteur

    Administratif | BORDES 2018 - 2020 Gestion du portefeuille fournisseurs sur les activités Chambres de Combustion, Injecteurs, Protections thermiques. CA Annuel de 12M€. Mise en place et renouvellement de contrats pluri-annuels (contrats cadres ou groupe). Managment de la performance fournisseurs (QCDT).

  • Daher - Maintenance Data and Customer Relationship Manager

    Administratif | Tarbes 2015 - 2017 Maintenance Data Management for all scheduled and non-scheduled Maintenance and Repair Tasks on the TBM Aircraft fleet in order to improve and level up the maintenance procedures within the French Service Center as well as the USA Service Center.
    Customers (French + European) reception for planned Maintenance Tasks, Quotations for any maintenance operation, Aircraft detailed inspection at arrival and departure from the Maintenance Center, record of any unscheduled discrepancies to be added to the Work Orders, Invoicing and follow up of the customer accounts.

  • DAHER - SOCATA - TBM 900 On-Board Systems & Equipement Purchaser

    Administratif | Tarbes 2007 - 2015 Range of expertise : Propellers / Engine equipment / Transducers / Standard Avionics / ..

    * International contracts negotiation, management and administration.
    * Management of supplier performance according to Cost, Quality and Delivery policies.
    * Recurrent, AOG, prototype and FAI orders management.
    * Proven negotiation competencies with French, US and International suppliers.
    * Procurement of specific technical requirements (studies, calculations) ; standard Avionics and propulsion systems developments.
    * Specialized in Suppliers/Products Sourcing and Procurement Marketing.
    * Industrial risk management (supplier financial situation, Export control issues, program schedules).

  • TURBOMECA - Support Purchaser

    BORDES 2006 - 2007 Range of expertise : Transducers / FADECs / Measuring equipment.

    * Specific Orders management (FADEC developments).
    * Supply chain improvement in accordance with the Logistics Dept.
    * Supplier OTD management and reporting.
    * Link between Quality, Supply Chain and Procurement on a reporting level.
    * Suppliers pricing policy evaluation and reports.

  • AIRBUS - Purchaser Assistant

    Blagnac 2005 - 2006 * Negotiation with the sub-contractors according to the Design Office variable work-loads.
    * Contracts and specific orders management.
    * Supplier accounts management via the OTD reports.
    * Activity reports and forecasts.

  • ELTEK - SFEE - Logistics/Purchasing Agent

    2005 - 2005 * Specific orders management.
    * Supplier accounts management via the OTD reports.
    * Activity reports and forecasts.

  • Cognis - Supply Chain / Customs Agent

    2004 - 2004 * Import / Export regulation files management.
    * Truck loads check and authorization deliveries.
    * Chemical products check and validation before loading.

  • AIR MEDITERRANEE - AOG Purchaser / Supply Chain Agent

    2003 - 2003 * Negotiation and Procurement of spare parts mainly from US suppliers/brokers for the entire fleet (Boeing 737's and Airbus A320's).
    * International shipping and customs management.
    * Hazardous (HazMat) and specific parts management.
    * AOG (24/7) management and supplies on all European/North African airports.

  • EADS Socata - Contracts Manager

    2002 - 2002 * Contracts and specific orders management.
    * Aircraft paint schemes customization

  • EADS Socata North America - Sales Accountant

    2001 - 2002 * Employees payroll management.
    * On-site suppliers and sub-contractors invoice management.
    * Reporting and Account comparison with the Headquarters.

