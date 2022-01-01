Guillaume DJOURABTCHI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Telecom (Fixed and Mobile) / Media (Pay TV, Movie Business and video Games) / Internet specialist with proven skills in business development and marketing strategy.
International business experiences in 5 continents : America (USA, Latam); Asia/Middle East (Indonesia - Dubaï); Europe (France - Italy - Spain); Africa (Ivory Coast - Morocco - Cameroun) and French Polynesia
Dual Degree in Master of Management (Finance and International Strategy) from French Business School EDHEC (top 5 in France) and from Florida International University (Miami, FL)
Fluent in 4 languages:
-French
-English
-Spanish
-Italian
Typical projects : Offer Design and launch; Entry strategies ; Business Planning ; Marketing Plan ; Complex Project management ; Due Diligence
Mes compétences :
Mobile payment
Broadband
TV/RADIO
Modélisation financière
Emerging markets
Video game
Project management
Stratégie marketing
Marketing Strategy
Financial Modeling
Business Planning