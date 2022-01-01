Menu

Guillaume DJOURABTCHI

En résumé

Telecom (Fixed and Mobile) / Media (Pay TV, Movie Business and video Games) / Internet specialist with proven skills in business development and marketing strategy.

International business experiences in 5 continents : America (USA, Latam); Asia/Middle East (Indonesia - Dubaï); Europe (France - Italy - Spain); Africa (Ivory Coast - Morocco - Cameroun) and French Polynesia

Dual Degree in Master of Management (Finance and International Strategy) from French Business School EDHEC (top 5 in France) and from Florida International University (Miami, FL)

Fluent in 4 languages:
-French
-English
-Spanish
-Italian

Typical projects : Offer Design and launch; Entry strategies ; Business Planning ; Marketing Plan ; Complex Project management ; Due Diligence

Mes compétences :
Mobile payment
Broadband
TV/RADIO
Modélisation financière
Emerging markets
Video game
Project management
Stratégie marketing
Marketing Strategy
Financial Modeling
Business Planning

Entreprises

  • Gemalto - Strategy and marketing Manager eSIM Solutions

    Meudon 2015 - maintenant On Demand Connectivity is the embedded and over the air re-programmable SIM solutions of Gemalto that offer a complete digitization of the SIM card and provide seamless connectivity to any device anytime anywhere (Consumer and M2M devices)
    Main customers : Mobile network operators and devices OEM
    http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/on-demand-connectivity

    In charge of :
    - Market and value chain evolution understanding with support on industry standardization : Customer Segmentation, GSMA standardization activities support, interaction with key stakeholders, case studies
    - Offer portfolio build up: Customer need identification, Value proposition articulation, support on product arbitration
    - Pricing and business models definition with focus on dedicated verticals : Connected cars, wearables, tablets and industrial M2M
    - Pre-sales support and offer deployment on the main geographies : North America, Europe, Japan, China

  • Greenwich Consulting - Case Leader

    Issy Les Moulineaux 2010 - 2015 Telecom :
    - MVNO launch in Middle Eastern country (Strategic marketing stream) : Definition of prepaid and postpaid customer value proposition, design of VAS portfolio, go-to market promotions/customer surveys, business case, communication strategy
    - Premium Broadband entry strategy design in an Asian Country for a major telecom operator (10y Business modeling, deployment strategy, value proposition, marketing surveys)
    - Management of an operator product line for a Moroccan MNO (Operational marketing plan, Customer base animation plans, P&L monitoring)
    - Strategic plan of an insular MNO in a context of a new entrant (Market impacts, growth levers identification, marketing action plans)
    - Mobile Payments market analysis and entry strategy definition for a major Bank player in France (Key assets, offer portfolio, business modeling)

    Media :
    - Distribution strategy definition for a major French Pay TV actor in its African operations: design and local implementation
    - Assessment of the programming strategy and the related audience rating for a major TV Group
    - Opportunity assessment in the movie production business for a movie distributor
    - Revamp of the online games portal of a TV channel

  • Crédit Agricole CIB - Financial Analyst - Latin America Group

    Montrouge 2008 - 2009 Within the Latin America Group based in New York, USA

    - Preliminary financing requests and credit requests
    - Evaluation of transactions risks and set up of cash-flows models
    - Participation in contracts terms negotiations
    - Coordination of the New York product teams with the bankers of the Latin American Area

  • Merrill Lynch - Consultant - Latin America Global Wealth Management

    PARIS 2008 - 2008 Latin America Global Wealth Management - Miami, FL, Etats-Unis

    - Analysis of the revenues breakdown per financial analyst in comparison to the diversity of products sold
    - Design of solutions and corrective actions to maximize revenues by client

  • Air France - Business Developer

    Roissy CDG 2006 - 2007 Within the Cargo commercial department for France/Africa/French Overseas Territories

    - Design of a “Model Office” Plan to be implemented in Air France Stations (Various missions to visit the stations)
    - Management of 2 seasonal pricing rounds with a team of 9
    - Ad hoc market analysis and benchmark in Air Cargo out of Africa (competitors, Airports regulations, new possible flows opportunities)
    - Coordination the Area monthly revenue forecast (analysis of the changes in Aircrafts type and schedules, identification of potential of new traffics)
    - Participation in the 2008 budget planning of the Area

Formations

  • Florida International University (Miami, Florida)

    Miami, Florida 2007 - 2008 Master in International Business

    International Strategy

  • EDHEC Business School

    Lille 2004 - 2008 Master of business

  • Lycée Janson De Sailly (Paris)

    Paris 2002 - 2004

  • Lycée Français Jean Mermoz (Buenos Aires)

    Buenos Aires 1998 - 2001 Bac S

