Guillaume DJOURABTCHI

Telecom (Fixed and Mobile) / Media (Pay TV, Movie Business and video Games) / Internet specialist with proven skills in business development and marketing strategy.



International business experiences in 5 continents : America (USA, Latam); Asia/Middle East (Indonesia - Dubaï); Europe (France - Italy - Spain); Africa (Ivory Coast - Morocco - Cameroun) and French Polynesia



Dual Degree in Master of Management (Finance and International Strategy) from French Business School EDHEC (top 5 in France) and from Florida International University (Miami, FL)



Fluent in 4 languages:

-French

-English

-Spanish

-Italian



Typical projects : Offer Design and launch; Entry strategies ; Business Planning ; Marketing Plan ; Complex Project management ; Due Diligence



Mes compétences :

Mobile payment

Broadband

TV/RADIO

Modélisation financière

Emerging markets

Video game

Project management

Stratégie marketing

Marketing Strategy

Financial Modeling

Business Planning