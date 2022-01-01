Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume DREZEN
Ajouter
Guillaume DREZEN
CANNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Emporio Armani
- Directeur de boutique
2011 - maintenant
Versace
- Responsable
Paris
2007 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Amel ABDESSELEM
Bertrand GRENERON
Gokhan OZTAYKUTLU
Kobetri B.
Nesrine Eve TOURABI
Patrick MALLET
Phouang-Phet BACCAM
Romain MARQUIS
Teresa GUZMAN