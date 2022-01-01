Retail
Guillaume DUBOIS
Guillaume DUBOIS
NANTES
Entreprises
hd ventilation
- Gerant
2015 - maintenant
Cuisinella
- Commercial
2013 - 2013
Vente et conception de cuisines
MAAF
- Stage conseillé commercial
Chauray
2011 - 2012
Formations
Lycée Sacré Coeur BTS MUC (Nantes)
Nantes
2010 - 2012
bts
Réseau
Adrien HERLAUD
Arthur CORGIER
Marion RAMIARAMANANA