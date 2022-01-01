Retail
Guillaume DUBOIS
En résumé
Actuellement responsable d'agence dans le negoce de materiaux. 30 personnes avec un CA de 16ME.
Point p
- Responsable d'agence
2010 - maintenant
CA de 16ME. 30 personnes sur l'agence.
Point p
- Attache technico commercial
2001 - 2010
Lycée La Chataigneraie
Le Mesnil Esnard
1992 - 1996
Bac pro electrotechnique
Agnes PIERRE
David MELSIN
Laetitia REVET
Samuel ROBERT
Sarah DAMIOLI
Sonia CALINAUD
Thibaut DAMIOLI