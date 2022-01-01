Menu

Guillaume DUMANS

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Control management
ERP
ERP implementation
Finance
Finance Management
Management
Management control

Entreprises

  • AB Science - Financial Controller

    2010 - maintenant Financial Controller on an SME environment:

    Half-year financial closings: liabilities accruals, compliance with IFRS, relationship with auditors.
    Financial control of budget and costs.
    Support US and European Sales forces through ad hoc analyses of sales.
    Management of government grants (worth €6m) and relationships with sponsoring agencies.

  • Bunge - Controller – Process & Inventories

    White Plains 2008 - 2010 Review of internal processes: flow analysis, drafting of policies and procedures, risk assessments and remediation definition & implementation.

    Definition, jointly with IT, of a project to migrate ERP to an Oracle-based platform.

    Coordination of compliance with SOx-rules, relationship with external and internal auditors.

    Organization of controls on commodity inventories (€120 m., supervision of 1 Analyst, functional guidance to 3 Plant Controllers).

  • ExxonMobil Europe - Lead Internal Auditor - Europe

    2006 - 2008 Definition of testing programs. Mission supervision. Review of financial exposures, efficacy of internal procedures, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance. Relationship with Client’s management. Mission report.

  • ExxonMobil Italy - Credit Manager - Fuel Cards

    2005 - 2006 Grassroots set-up of a credit risk team: internalize credit management until then outsourced to a credit insurance company.

    Management of a team of 2 credit analysts.

  • ExxonMobil Czech Republic - Credit Manager & Project Lead – Western Europe

    2004 - 2005 Transfer of credit management activities from 10 countries to the Czech Republic in 1 year.
    Management of a team of 6 credit analysts.
    Approval authority up to €5 m exposure.

  • ExxonMobil Italia - Financial Analyst - South Europe

    2002 - 2004 Financial Controller of a cluster of 8 foreign subsidiaries: Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Egypt, etc

    Financial planning for Southern Europe subdiaries: dividend distribution and financing in co-ordination with tax department.

  • ExxonMobil France - Financial Analyst

    Notre-Dame de Gravenchon 1999 - 2002 Financial controlling of 30 JVs: cash forecasting, organization of competitive bids for financing. Shareholder representative on JV Financial Committees.

    Financial planning for France subisdiaries: dividend distribution and financing in co-ordination with tax department.

  • Acque Toscane - Controller

    1997 - 1999

Formations

