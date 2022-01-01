Guillaume DUMANS

Mes compétences :
Control management
ERP
ERP implementation
Finance
Finance Management
Management
Management control
Entreprises
AB Science
- Financial Controller
2010 - maintenantFinancial Controller on an SME environment:
Half-year financial closings: liabilities accruals, compliance with IFRS, relationship with auditors.
Financial control of budget and costs.
Support US and European Sales forces through ad hoc analyses of sales.
Management of government grants (worth €6m) and relationships with sponsoring agencies.
Bunge
- Controller – Process & Inventories
White Plains2008 - 2010Review of internal processes: flow analysis, drafting of policies and procedures, risk assessments and remediation definition & implementation.
Definition, jointly with IT, of a project to migrate ERP to an Oracle-based platform.
Coordination of compliance with SOx-rules, relationship with external and internal auditors.
Organization of controls on commodity inventories (€120 m., supervision of 1 Analyst, functional guidance to 3 Plant Controllers).
ExxonMobil Europe
- Lead Internal Auditor - Europe
2006 - 2008Definition of testing programs. Mission supervision. Review of financial exposures, efficacy of internal procedures, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance. Relationship with Client’s management. Mission report.
ExxonMobil Italy
- Credit Manager - Fuel Cards
2005 - 2006Grassroots set-up of a credit risk team: internalize credit management until then outsourced to a credit insurance company.
Management of a team of 2 credit analysts.
ExxonMobil Czech Republic
- Credit Manager & Project Lead – Western Europe
2004 - 2005Transfer of credit management activities from 10 countries to the Czech Republic in 1 year.
Management of a team of 6 credit analysts.
Approval authority up to €5 m exposure.
ExxonMobil Italia
- Financial Analyst - South Europe
2002 - 2004Financial Controller of a cluster of 8 foreign subsidiaries: Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Egypt, etc
Financial planning for Southern Europe subdiaries: dividend distribution and financing in co-ordination with tax department.
ExxonMobil France
- Financial Analyst
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon1999 - 2002Financial controlling of 30 JVs: cash forecasting, organization of competitive bids for financing. Shareholder representative on JV Financial Committees.
Financial planning for France subisdiaries: dividend distribution and financing in co-ordination with tax department.