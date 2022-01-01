Menu

Guillaume DURAND

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Evénementiel
Identité Visuelle
Marketing
Relations publiques

Entreprises

  • Saint Clair le Traiteur - Responsable d'Exploitation Le Plongeoir chez Hermès

    2010 - maintenant Chargé de la création d'un espace restauration/dégustation de thés au sein du magasin Hermès Rive Gauche.

  • Sofitel Paris Porte de Sèvres - Communication Manager

    Malabo 2004 - 2010 * Communication Manager in charge of hotel rebranding and Pullman launching 'on site' / PR & Operational Marketing tasks
    * General Manager Assistant in charge of communication, marketing, public relations, visual identity, and commercial resources to follow and support Hotel and Brand Managers
    * Food & Beverage Assistant in charge of cofee shop, room service operations and projects
    * General Manager Assistant: corporate sales (6 months) - room service headwaiter (6 months) - general store assistant (3 months) - food & beverage auditor (5 months)

  • Hilton Brussels - Assistant Night Manager

    2003 - 2004 Assistant night manager: auditing of daily revenue, analyze and safety responsibilities

  • Hilton Brussels - HR Assistant

    2002 - 2003 H.R. coordinator: recruitment, internal communication, administrative and loyalty task

  • Hotel de Crillon - HR Assistant

    2002 - 2002 Human Resources trainee: extra workers recruitment and administration, work accidents declaration and follow-up, schools networking and internal newsletter

  • NOVOTEL Orgeval - Breakfast manager and barman

    PARIS 2000 - 2000

  • Vista Palace - Gourmet restaurant waiter and room service butler

    1999 - 2000

Formations