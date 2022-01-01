Guillaume DURAND

Mes compétences :
Communication
Evénementiel
Identité Visuelle
Marketing
Relations publiques
Entreprises
Saint Clair le Traiteur
- Responsable d'Exploitation Le Plongeoir chez Hermès
2010 - maintenantChargé de la création d'un espace restauration/dégustation de thés au sein du magasin Hermès Rive Gauche.
Sofitel Paris Porte de Sèvres
- Communication Manager
Malabo2004 - 2010* Communication Manager in charge of hotel rebranding and Pullman launching 'on site' / PR & Operational Marketing tasks
* General Manager Assistant in charge of communication, marketing, public relations, visual identity, and commercial resources to follow and support Hotel and Brand Managers
* Food & Beverage Assistant in charge of cofee shop, room service operations and projects
* General Manager Assistant: corporate sales (6 months) - room service headwaiter (6 months) - general store assistant (3 months) - food & beverage auditor (5 months)
Hilton Brussels
- Assistant Night Manager
2003 - 2004Assistant night manager: auditing of daily revenue, analyze and safety responsibilities