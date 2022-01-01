Retail
Guillaume DURIS
Ajouter
Guillaume DURIS
Blagnac
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ordonnancement
Gestion de projet
Logistique
Entreprises
EADS Astrium Space Transportation
- Service Ordonnancement secteur production
Blagnac
2010 - maintenant
Schneider Electric
- Logistique
Rueil Malmaison
2009 - 2010
Contrat Pro Logistique
Formations
AFT - IFTIM (Artigues Près Bordeaux.)
Artigues Près Bordeaux.
2012 - maintenant
Responsable En Logistique
AFT - IFTIM (Artigues Près Bordeaux.)
Artigues Près Bordeaux.
2010 - 2012
Technicien Supérieur en Méthode et Exploitation Logistique
Lycée Turgot
Limoges
2006 - 2007
Bac STI Génie Mécanique
Réseau
Caroline HAMELLE
Clémence DUFOUR
Clement BOUYSSOU
Marc ALFERINK
Marylene SOUBES
Pierre-Etienne PONCET
Quentin DESTRUEL
Sofiane BAAMARA
Yannick COISY