Guillaume DURIS

Blagnac

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ordonnancement
Gestion de projet
Logistique

Entreprises

  • EADS Astrium Space Transportation - Service Ordonnancement secteur production

    Blagnac 2010 - maintenant

  • Schneider Electric - Logistique

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2010 Contrat Pro Logistique

Formations

  • AFT - IFTIM (Artigues Près Bordeaux.)

    Artigues Près Bordeaux. 2012 - maintenant Responsable En Logistique

  • AFT - IFTIM (Artigues Près Bordeaux.)

    Artigues Près Bordeaux. 2010 - 2012 Technicien Supérieur en Méthode et Exploitation Logistique

  • Lycée Turgot

    Limoges 2006 - 2007 Bac STI Génie Mécanique

