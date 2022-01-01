Guillaume DUSSERRE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Annecy
After 5 years working in a supply chain and logistic environment for internationnals companies (Procter & Gamble, Dachser Air & Sea ) I’m ready for a
new challenging job. My competences include: business development strategy, customer service, sales, people management, demand planning,
inventory and strong logistic industry understanding.
My creative and dynamic nature is a positive blend with fast-moving work environment. I am a proactive person focused on results with excellent
communication and technical skills.
My career objective is to continue working for product company by helping the business on daily basis with team spirit in order to deliver quality
product to consumers.
Mes compétences :
SAP
Portfolio Administration
Demand Planning
shipment management
people management
network planning
material planning
manage customers' billing
inventory analysis
budget management
active management
Supply Chain
Sales experience
Sales Management
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Logistics
Inventory Management
Event Management
Direct marketing
Data management
Business Development
Administrative management