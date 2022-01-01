Menu

Guillaume DUSSERRE

Asnières-sur-Seine

En résumé

After 5 years working in a supply chain and logistic environment for internationnals companies (Procter & Gamble, Dachser Air & Sea ) I’m ready for a
new challenging job. My competences include: business development strategy, customer service, sales, people management, demand planning,
inventory and strong logistic industry understanding.
My creative and dynamic nature is a positive blend with fast-moving work environment. I am a proactive person focused on results with excellent
communication and technical skills.
My career objective is to continue working for product company by helping the business on daily basis with team spirit in order to deliver quality
product to consumers.

Mes compétences :
SAP
Portfolio Administration
Demand Planning
shipment management
people management
network planning
material planning
manage customers' billing
inventory analysis
budget management
active management
Supply Chain
Sales experience
Sales Management
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Logistics
Inventory Management
Event Management
Direct marketing
Data management
Business Development
Administrative management

Entreprises

  • Procter & Gamble - Global Prestige MSA Planner & Demand Analyst

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2014 - 2016 Procter & Gamble is the world's largest and most profitable consumer products company. Prestige department manages a large portfolio of wellknown luxury fragrance brands, mostly under license. Key brands include Hugo Boss, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana.

    - Global demand planner: Owner of non-sellable fragrance products forecast over 14 markets (Worldwide) ;
    - Weekly demand control and monthly rol-over on SAP ;
    - Cross charge inventory
    - Forecast and inventory analysis ;
    - SKU rationalization and long range material planning ;
    - Support business meetings and communications with supplier, brand teams, markets and product designers, finance and supply team
    - Creation of a new products allocation process ;
    - Stock and budget management
    - Data management
    - Performance reporting

  • Dachser Air - Customer service & Sales representative

    2011 - 2014 & Sea Logistic (Geneva, CH) - Customer service & Sales representative.
    Dachser is one of the global leaders in transport logistics industry (Air & Sea) and wharehousing.

    * Customer services and shipment management

    - Pro-active management of customer ;
    - Manage customer database ;
    - Supervise correspondence with partners (forwarder, customs office, OFAC)
    - Organise Air & Sea services from A to Z (customer formalities, documentation of transport, invoicing, credit letter)
    - Recommend optimal transportation modes, routing, and equipment
    - Manage relation with Airline Company and Dachser worldwide

    * Sales Management

    - Deal with Ad-Hoc inquiries and sales leads ;
    - Manage customer order and also maximise order fulfilment ;
    - Negotiate transportation rates with Airline Company ;
    - Study market possibilities ;
    - Generate and folow-up quotes to customers and business partners ;
    - Ensure that the sales objectives were followed ;
    - Office accounting (manage customers' billing, customers' issues & pursuits, office figures)

    Communication & Event Management experience

  • astramedia - Account Manager

    2010 - 2011 Astramedia is specialized in dynamic websites. Produce and distribute institutional videos for small and medium-size business in various line of
    business.

    - Managing customer account and provide marketing services (websites, business videos, search engine optimization, product positioning)
    - Client canvassing and portfolio management

  • Mayfair Entertainment Group - Event Promoter

    2010 - 2010 Mayfair Entertainment organizes events in London in collaboration with high-end clubs and hotels.

    - Organization of event in Mayfair Londoner Clubs and Hotels (client targeting, decor designing, activity planning, selection of service provider,
    communication, artist and guess management)
    - Direct marketing

    Sales experience

  • Pascal Transaction - Seller-buyer

    2008 - 2009 Pascal Transaction Real Estate (Annecy, FR) - Seller (B2C)
    Pascal Transaction is specialized for real estate in Annecy for more than 30 years.

    - Portfolio management (seller-buyer)
    - Real estate showing ;
    - Negotiation ;
    - Administrative management (sales, financial and legal procedures) ;
    - Optimization of web search engine for the Agency

  • Imperium Ouverture - Technical sales

    2007 - 2008 Imperium Ouverture (Annecy, FR) - Technical sales (B2B / B2C)
    Imperium Ouverture provide custom-made joinery.

    - Canvassing (appointments)
    - Sales/Contracts negotiation
    - Order follow-up

  • Quai 34 - Shop Manager

    2005 - 2007 Quai 34 Store is specialized in Snowboarding equipment.

    - Salesman and Customer service ;
    - Ordering and Inventory management
    - Supplier relations ;

Formations

