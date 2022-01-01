Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume ELISABETH
Ajouter
Guillaume ELISABETH
LE BRAS CREUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet
Gestion
Entreprises
Centre de Gestion de la Fonction Publique Territoriale de la Réunion
- Conseiller Technique Chargé du plan de Formation
2015 - maintenant
ASSOCIATION DES MAIRES DU DEPARTEMANT DE LA REUNION
- Chargé de formation
2015 - 2015
Conseil departemental de La Réunion
- Collaborateur d'élu
2014 - 2015
TROIS BASSINS SERVICES
- Gérant
2003 - 2013
Formations
Essec
Paris La Défense
2011 - 2012
IFG
Paris
2006 - 2008
licence
Management d'un centre de responsabilité
Réseau
Alain CADET
Christian LAURET
Didier VAITI
Fabien BORIES
Jean Noël BRUERE
Julien COCHARD
Pascal PLANTE
Pierre J DUPONG
Robby SAINSON
Thierry GADAUD