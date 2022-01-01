Menu

Guillaume ELVIRA-RUIZ

SAINTES

Mes compétences :
Coaching
Formation
Négociation commerciale

Entreprises

  • Candia (lait beurre crème) groupe Sodiaal - Chef des Ventes Régional

    2016 - maintenant

  • Candia (lait beurre crème) groupe Sodiaal - Responsable Formation Régional

    2010 - 2015 . Coaching terrain (zone de 17 Chefs de Secteur jusqu'en 2013 puis
    30 depuis 2014 ; environ 60 accompagnements/an)
    . Conception et animation de modules de formation :
    - France :
    Formation Initiale, Merchandising, Méthodes et Techniques de
    Vente, Etudes de Marché, Arithmétique Commerciale...
    - International :
    Formations de Formateur, Coaching terrain, Management, Impact
    à l'oral, et Négociation auprès de nos partenaires franchisés

  • Candia (lait beurre crème) groupe Sodiaal - Chef de secteur

    2004 - 2010 Portefeuille de 90 magasins pour 3 600 k EUR (4 000 kL) à Marque Candia sur les départements 16 et 17 principalement :
    . Développer la marque dans les points de vente
    . Négociation directe (16 magasins Leclerc)
    . Merchandising : plans de rayons, réimplantations, études
    Performances =
    +6% en 2009 (Vol.) ; +16,9% en 2008 (Vol.) - Données IRI Census
    1er du Concours Force de vente en 2008, 8ème en 2007

  • SA Tarin - Attaché Commercial

    2003 - 2004 Secteur : 16-17-24-33-87
    Prospection, Négociation, Animations, Suivi de clientèle en GMS et RHD

Formations

  • Lycée Bernard Palissy (Saintes)

    Saintes 2001 - 2003 BTS obtenu

  • Lycée Bernard Palissy

    Saintes 1997 - 2001 Bac obtenu avec Mention AB

