Guillaume ELVIRA-RUIZ

Mes compétences :
Coaching
Formation
Négociation commerciale
Entreprises
Candia (lait beurre crème) groupe Sodiaal
- Chef des Ventes Régional
2016 - maintenant
Candia (lait beurre crème) groupe Sodiaal
- Responsable Formation Régional
2010 - 2015 . Coaching terrain (zone de 17 Chefs de Secteur jusqu'en 2013 puis
30 depuis 2014 ; environ 60 accompagnements/an)
. Conception et animation de modules de formation :
- France :
Formation Initiale, Merchandising, Méthodes et Techniques de
Vente, Etudes de Marché, Arithmétique Commerciale...
- International :
Formations de Formateur, Coaching terrain, Management, Impact
à l'oral, et Négociation auprès de nos partenaires franchisés
Candia (lait beurre crème) groupe Sodiaal
- Chef de secteur
2004 - 2010Portefeuille de 90 magasins pour 3 600 k EUR (4 000 kL) à Marque Candia sur les départements 16 et 17 principalement :
. Développer la marque dans les points de vente
. Négociation directe (16 magasins Leclerc)
. Merchandising : plans de rayons, réimplantations, études
Performances =
+6% en 2009 (Vol.) ; +16,9% en 2008 (Vol.) - Données IRI Census
1er du Concours Force de vente en 2008, 8ème en 2007
SA Tarin
- Attaché Commercial
2003 - 2004Secteur : 16-17-24-33-87
Prospection, Négociation, Animations, Suivi de clientèle en GMS et RHD