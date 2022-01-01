Menu

Guillaume EMILY

Rueil Malmaison

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP Sales and Distribution
Transport
Project Management
Gestion des achats

Entreprises

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Importers Parts & Service Zone Manager for Eurasia

    Rueil Malmaison 2015 - maintenant

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Responsible for Transport distribution, Sales administration and Clients relations

    Rueil Malmaison 2012 - 2015 Tasks performed:
    - Distribution: organization of transportation plan to dealers
    - Sales administration: claims management and technical support
    - Implementation of SAP: key-user for SD module
    Results:
    - 91% of satisfied clients (99% on sales administration items)
    - Decreased of transportation costs for about 13%
    Qualities developed:
    - Project management
    - Commercial communication
    - Customer care

  • FM Logistic - Purchasing manager, transport department

    Longueil-Sainte-Marie 2010 - 2012 Creation and development of the purchasing and subcontractors department:
    - Organization of bi-annual tenders,
    - Implementation of procedures for ISO certification, KPIs and subcontractors score cards,
    - Implementation of trailers leasing program to increase efficiency and profitability,
    - Development of new routing plans including inter-region delivery lines,

    Management of railway operations department
    - Creation of LTL offers for cosmetics and food clients to Far-East,
    - Development of containers’ offers for all Russia,
    - Implementation of loadings from our railway-equipped warehouse,
    - Management of relationships with Russian Railways and railways stations directors,


    + 9 persons under responsibility,
    + 75 subcontractors,
    + Chartering of more than 5000 trucks per months,
    + Purchasing budget: >1M €,
    + Turnover increase: +40% two years in a row.

  • Renault - Coordinateur departement qualité et services

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2009 - Internal processes management (budget, presentation, formation).
    - Real estate surface management (implementation of open spaces, coordination of the moving of 50 persons),
    - Organization of events (conferences with dealers, audio and video conferences)
    - analysis of the logistic cost of transportation for partner's selection.

Formations

Réseau