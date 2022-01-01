Guillaume EMILY

Mes compétences :
SAP Sales and Distribution
Transport
Project Management
Gestion des achats
Entreprises
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Importers Parts & Service Zone Manager for Eurasia
Rueil Malmaison2015 - maintenant
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Responsible for Transport distribution, Sales administration and Clients relations
Rueil Malmaison2012 - 2015Tasks performed:
- Distribution: organization of transportation plan to dealers
- Sales administration: claims management and technical support
- Implementation of SAP: key-user for SD module
Results:
- 91% of satisfied clients (99% on sales administration items)
- Decreased of transportation costs for about 13%
Qualities developed:
- Project management
- Commercial communication
- Customer care
FM Logistic
- Purchasing manager, transport department
Longueil-Sainte-Marie2010 - 2012Creation and development of the purchasing and subcontractors department:
- Organization of bi-annual tenders,
- Implementation of procedures for ISO certification, KPIs and subcontractors score cards,
- Implementation of trailers leasing program to increase efficiency and profitability,
- Development of new routing plans including inter-region delivery lines,
Management of railway operations department
- Creation of LTL offers for cosmetics and food clients to Far-East,
- Development of containers’ offers for all Russia,
- Implementation of loadings from our railway-equipped warehouse,
- Management of relationships with Russian Railways and railways stations directors,
+ 9 persons under responsibility,
+ 75 subcontractors,
+ Chartering of more than 5000 trucks per months,
+ Purchasing budget: >1M €,
+ Turnover increase: +40% two years in a row.
Renault
- Coordinateur departement qualité et services
Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2009- Internal processes management (budget, presentation, formation).
- Real estate surface management (implementation of open spaces, coordination of the moving of 50 persons),
- Organization of events (conferences with dealers, audio and video conferences)
- analysis of the logistic cost of transportation for partner's selection.