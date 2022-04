Guillaume EPPE

14 YEARS OF MARKETING & COMMUNICATION EXPERTISE



MANAGEMENT SKILLS



1. Corporate Communication Management

a. Public Relations & Press Relations

b. Community Management



2. Marketing & Brand Management

a. Product, services Marketing & Brand Management

b. Sponsorships, Events, Partnerships & Promotions

c. Advertising / Strategy & Media Partnerships

d. CRM





3. Trade Marketing Management

a. Point of Purchase Advertising

b. Merchandising programs & Demo days campaigns



4. Agencies Management & People Management

a. PR, Media, Events & Sports Agencies Management

b. Agencies Pitches & Budget Management

c. Management of Internal & External teams



MARKET KNOWLEDGE & EXPERTISE



1. Entertainment, Consumer electronics & Telecom

2. Sports business & consumer goods



PERSONAL BACKGROUND



37 Year Old - Married

Artistic Heritage

International Background (Academic & Professional)

Expert in Marketing & Communication / B2C

Tech Savvy

Passionate of Sports, Art, Gastronomy & Travels



