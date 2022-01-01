Retail
Guillaume FARGIER
ÉCULLY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Plateforme IVTV CNRS
- Ingénieur plateforme
2012 - maintenant
LBMC unité CNRS
- Ingénieur de recherche
2011 - 2012
Formations
Faculté Des Sciences (Université Montpellier II)
Montpellier
2000 - 2009
Réseau
Aurore-Cécile VALFORT
Kévin APPOURCHAUX