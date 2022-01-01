Cyrille FARGIER

Mes compétences :
Commissioning
Construction
DIRECTOR
Fishing
LNG
Management
Manager
Methods
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Onshore
Entreprises
VCGP
- Project director Novarka
2018 - maintenant
Vinci construction grand projet
- Deputy project director Puente Atlantico Panama
2015 - 2017
VCGP
- Project manager Chernobyl New Safe Confinment
2012 - 2015
SAIPEM SA PARIS
- Deputy director
2009 - 2012
SAIPEM SA - SNAMPROGETTI Canada
- SITE MANAGER FOR SAIPEM CANAPORT LNG PLANT
2006 - 2009LNG Canaport project (1000MUS$).
SITE MANAGER FOR SAIPEM , deputy on the site (50 staff and 1500 workers on site at peak)
Directly managing mechanical department (equipment, piping fabrication, installation, test and insulation) :
Direct responsabilities
• In charge of all the spooling fabrication: Centralised Warehouse in Montreal, Spooling (4500 spools, 120 000 “) in 6 different shops in Canada, prioritisation of fabrication per Area and then by system.
• Piping installation on site: 4 piping contractors on site. Weekly review with contractors (HSE issues, QC issues, status of production, needs in material, calls to the union, review of their processus). Ensure common work methodology (cleanliness of pipes, management of changes etc) .
• Managing insulation contractor
• Coordination with Unions for mark up meetings and issues regarding labor productivity and availability.
• In charge of test packs (400 test pack, mainly pneumatic).
• Interface with owner for construction
• Methods for installing modules and packages.
• Interface with Engineering and Procurement
• Manage precommissioning activities (blowing, leak test)
HSE:
• Participation to weekly management safety walks
• Develop a processus of tags of temporary steel structures for work in height
• Ensure actions following near miss
• Participation to risk register for all critical activities
As constructability mgr:
LNG Canaport Project
Orientates Engineering, procurement and sub-contract to construction oriented project, with a team of 7.
Main tasks:
• Defines strategy for prefabrication (precast vs Cast in place, modules vs stick-built)
• Defines priority for engineering and procurement for piping
• Follow up of some critical vendors (cryogenic supports, pre-insulation pipe and pipe fabrication in Europe)
• Review all drawings to ensure constructability
• Verification of sub-contractor scope of work
• Selection of sub conbtractors and defines project scheme for sub-contracting.
SAIPEM SA
- METHODS DEPARTMENT MGR, ONSHORE AND OFFSHORE
Montigny-le-Bretonneux2001 - 2006Leads a team of 15 engineers who provide construction expertise to project in bids and Execution phase.
• Involved in the following projects in execution:
• LNG terminals missions: Guang Dong, Zeebrugge, Fos, Huelva 4
• Onshore plants constructability analysis: Soku
• Modules of FPSO (studies): Erha, Golfhino
• Deck construction (studies for lifting) :Yoho
• Jackets (methods and construction studies): AIOC Azerbajan
• Construction for Offshore: fabrication of subsea structures on SSA yard in Angola.
• Creator of a new method and tool to erect offshore wind-mill ( international patent)
• Construction engineering coordinator on Hazira LNG Terminal.
• Assistance to site for all critical operation (rood air-raise, heavy lift, pneumatic pressure tests) and new construction phase (start of activity, micro-schedule)
• Audit sub-contractors and construction yards
• Creation of Saipem construction lesson-leant database “construction letter”
GTM (groupe VINCI)
- METHOD ENGINEER CONSTRUCTION
1993 - 20011995 – Method Engineer
Method Engineer for prestressing activity on the Severn bridge (UK).
1996 – Design Manager
In charge of the design of the Oresund pushing and supporting system (1M€)
- Project manager for stay cable and prestressing of RION ANTIRION bridge (30 M€)
- International symposium on cable dynamics, author of "Improved cable damping with elastomeric injection compound"
- International immersed tunnel conference : author of ‘Hydraulic jacking and supporting system – moving 56 000 t element on skid beams’
- 4 world-wide patents on a new stay cable system
- Main award of the Group GTM innovation price for a new stay cable system.
- Project manager for the developpement of a new stay cable technology (1.5M€).
- Project manager for the pushing and supporting system of 60 000 t tunnel element on Oresund tunnel (3M€).
- Sub-contracting fabrication of equipment, installation, test and operation with a team of 20.
- Co-author Travaux book no 732 of June 1997 «moving prefabricated elements »
- 3 innovation price (GTM-Entrepose): coupling of supporting jacks, adaption of flat jacks, push-pull system
Formations
CHEC - Centre Des Hautes Etudes De La Construction (Paris)