Guillaume FAU

My tasks at SpaceApplications Service, in the Systems and Ground Segment Group, include :



- Participate in Technology Research and Development Activities for the European Space Agency and European Commission projects.

- Support team projects as Robotics Engineer.

- Participate in proposal preparation.



With the robotic team, we are focusing our work on the development of exoskeletons for use as haptic systems in the ISS and in S&R operations or as 0G countermeasure muscle exercisers.



http://www.spaceapplications.com



Mes compétences :

Matlab

CATIA

Conception mécanique

SolidWorks

Haptique

Mécatronique

Robotique

Automatique

LaTeX

Prototypage