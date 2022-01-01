Guillaume FAU

My tasks at SpaceApplications Service, in the Systems and Ground Segment Group, include :
- Participate in Technology Research and Development Activities for the European Space Agency and European Commission projects.
- Support team projects as Robotics Engineer.
- Participate in proposal preparation.
With the robotic team, we are focusing our work on the development of exoskeletons for use as haptic systems in the ISS and in S&R operations or as 0G countermeasure muscle exercisers.
http://www.spaceapplications.com
Mes compétences :
Matlab
CATIA
Conception mécanique
SolidWorks
Haptique
Mécatronique
Robotique
Automatique
LaTeX
Prototypage