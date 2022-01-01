Menu

Guillaume FAU

Nanterre

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Matlab
CATIA
Conception mécanique
SolidWorks
Haptique
Mécatronique
Robotique
Automatique
LaTeX
Prototypage

Entreprises

  • Space Applications Services - Robotics Engineer

    Nanterre 2014 - maintenant My tasks at SpaceApplications Service, in the Systems and Ground Segment Group, include :

    - Participate in Technology Research and Development Activities for the European Space Agency and European Commission projects.
    - Support team projects as Robotics Engineer.
    - Participate in proposal preparation.

    With the robotic team, we are focusing our work on the development of exoskeletons for use as haptic systems in the ISS and in S&R operations or as 0G countermeasure muscle exercisers.

    http://www.spaceapplications.com

  • Toys R Us - Intérimaire

    Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry 2013 - 2013 Travail étudiant en tant que père-noël dans 4 magasins de Tokyo et sa grande banlieue. Le travail, durant les weekends, était encadré par une équipe parlant japonais et consistait à divertir les jeunes enfants japonais durant les courses de Noël.

  • Ohnishi Laboratory, Université de Keio, Japon - Master of Science

    2012 - 2014 "Development of a Five Degrees of Freedom Haptic Surgical Robot"

    Recherche en robotique médicale et systèmes haptique au laboratoire Ohnishi, Université Keio, Japon.

    Durant deux ans au Japon, je me suis concentré sur le développement et la conception de deux prototypes de robots chirurgien à cinq degrés de liberté (DdL) pour une utilisation en chirurgie micro invasive avec retour de force.

    Le robot a été désigné sur le logiciel de CAO Solidworks (Assembly, Drawing kit, and Motion Analysis). Mon travail sur la structure du robot m’a donné l’entière responsabilité de la CAO, la validation numérique par simulation.

    Conférences :
    - MEC/IIC union workshop, Tokyo (JAPAN), "Motion Control of 5 Degrees of Freedom Surgical Robot to Transmit Force", Takuya Matsunaga*, Fau Guillaume, Ryohei Kozuki, Kouhei Ohnishi (Keio University)

    - IEE IES, HSI14 Human System Interaction, Lisbon (PORTUGAL), "Development of a Five Degrees of Freedom Master/Slave Robot for Tele-operated Laparoscopic Surgical Operations", Fau Guillaume*, Takuya Matsunaga, Kouhei Ohnishi (Keio University)

  • CHRU LILLE Salengro - Stage élève ingénieur

    2012 - 2012 Stage d'élève ingénieur dans le CHU Salengro à Lille.
    « Evaluation scintigraphie de l'intégration des prothèses de hanche : validation sur fantôme et tests clinique de patients opérés par un resurfaçage. »
    Création d'un bassin artificiel pour évaluer l’influence des prothèses de hanche sur les gamma-cameras.

    Je travaillais en tant qu’élève ingénieur dans le service de médecine nucléaire du CHRU Salengro. Le bassin artificiel a été moulé en résine epoxy sous un cahier des charges liés à l’environnent nucléaire en milieu hospitalier. Le fantôme a été validé pas les docteurs du service et sert désormais à réaliser les simulations d’analysis scintigraphiques.

  • Hôtel KEEP - Personnel polyvalent

    2011 - 2011 Personnel polyvalent dans l'hôtel KEEP à Kiyosato, Japon.
    Dans une équipe de 6 personnes, nous devions gérer des groupes de personnes dans un camp de vacances dans les montagnes japonaises. La langue parlée était le japonais avec l’aide de mon supérieur qui possédait des notions d’anglais.

  • Grupo Antolin - Stage élève ingénieur

    Guyancourt 2011 - 2011 Après avoir travaillé à la chaine d'assemblage et étudié le fonctionnement de l’usine, j’ai défini les modes dégradés de production liés au robot manipulateur du secteur des expéditions.

  • Régie Fêtes - Intérimaire

    2010 - 2012 Je participais au montages et tirs de feux d'artifices pour ville et villages dans la région de Lille après une formation d'artificier et sous encadrement professionnel.

  • Ecole centrale Lille - Responsable conception mécanique

    2010 - 2012 Coupe de France de robotique.
    Projet étudiant en équipe de sept personnes. Le robot a terminé la compétition 34eme sur 154 équipes.

Formations

  • Keio University (Tokyo)

    Tokyo 2012 - 2014 Master of Science in Engineering

    Haptics, Space System Engineering, Robust Control and Motion Control.

  • Ecole Centrale de Lille

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2010 - 2012 Diplôme d'ingénieur

    Robotique, théorie des mécanismes, CAO avancé, réalisation de prototypes
    Bio-engineering (Imagerie médicale, Nanotechnologies).

    Président de l’association de robotique de Centrale Lille (2011).
    Président de la commission aéronautique de Centrale Lille (2011).
    Responsable logistique de la commission pyrotechnique de Centrale Lille, mise en place et tirs de feux d’artifices (2010-2011).

  • Lycée Henri Poincaré

    Nancy 2008 - 2010 Classe préparatoire MPSI-MP*, option science de l'ingénieur

Réseau