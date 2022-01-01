Menu

Guillaume FAY

Courbevoie

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets
Business analyst
Gestion d'équipes
Excel
SQL
Ingénieur

Entreprises

  • EY (Ernst & Young) - Manager Advisory - Financial Services Office

    Courbevoie 2014 - maintenant • Target Operating Model projects deployment with both onshore and offshore teams including tools and processes refactoring
    • Products and businesses cartography, across Asia and Europe in the asset servicing industry
    • Business case and executive investment committee preparation framed in the replacement of a cross-locations core banking system
    • Definition of target organization and information technology master plan to improve client data management life cycle
    • Target Operating Models definition in frame of BCBS 239 risk data aggregation principles
    • Know Your Customer, Due Diligence process review

    =>Account coordination:
    • Contributing in strategic account relationship management
    • Following teams and engagements progress, sharing expertise
    • Leading value proposal with an entrepreneurship mindset, reliable team player and easy to work with
    • Developing new business opportunities around Blockchain, Fintech and Collateral Management

  • Crédit Agricole CIB - Project Manager – Head of Legal IT Department

    Montrouge 2013 - 2014 • Managing system integration on a new software for master agreement negotiation
    - Procurement management of software editor
    - Monitor and control project execution
    • Coordination of the business unit 3-year planning with the business units
    • Define new processes adapted to business and market constraints
    • Reporting to the top management
    • Management of a business analyst team (up to 4 persons)

  • Crédit Agricole CIB - Project Manager - Application Manager

    Montrouge 2011 - 2013 • Manage investment projects - Market and Regulatory Changes :
    Project management to adapt CA-CIB organization, processes and business following Regulatory initiatives related to the OTC Derivatives.
    - Lead Projects on adapting counterpart referential for US and EU regulations: multi-year project and cross-asset classes
    - Definition of the needs, feasibility study, budget, and steering committees. (2012: 1 500 man-days)
    - Coordination of multiple functional teams

    • Application management and Zero-Based Budgeting :
    - Defining the strategy for both applications and projects, reducing fix costs by 15%
    - Maintaining expertise in the business and operations processes
    - Management of a business analyst team (up to 3 persons)

  • BNP Paribas Arbitrage - Business Analyst Global Equities and Commodity Derivatives

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Maître d’Ouvrage sur une plateforme Middle Office de suivi des produits structurés
    - Management of project and steering committees
    - Specifications writings, developments follow-up and release’s validation
    - Automation of non-regression tests using Quality Center and QuickTest Pro 9.5 working with an Indian testing factory
    - Functional support for Paris, New York and Hong Kong users

  • Groupe Caisse d’Epargne, Centre de Services Financiers - Responsable du projet « Report XML » destiné à SUMMIT FT

    2009 - 2009 • Etude des techniques de repporting offertes par la solution SUMMIT de Misys (C / C++)
    • Rédaction d’un plan de mise en œuvre validé et chiffré pour l’ajout de l’option XML
    • Ajout du nouveau format aux rapports : IFRS, Smart Trade, pricing, fixing et closing
    • Réalisation d’une campagne de non régression

  • CGI Business Consulting - Responsable de l’entité CRM

    2008 - 2009 Partenariat avec l’ECE dans le cadre d’un projet pluridisciplinaire:
    • Stratégie de migration de données vers la solution Oracle « Application Intégration Architecture for Communications ».
    • Etude du middleware JAVA pour le transfert des données CRM et BRM

  • Société Générale - Assistant Chargé d’Etude

    PARIS 2007 - 2007 • Analyses de relation et de rentabilité des clients
    • Analyses financières visant à évaluer les modalités de financement d’un projet.
    • Notation de contreparties selon les accords de Bâle II permettant ainsi d’évaluer le risque que représente chaque client.

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale D'Electronique ECE

    Paris maintenant

  • Universitetet I Oslo (Oslo)

    Oslo 2009 - 2010 Mathématiques appliquées à la finance de marché et gestion de projets

    Echange ERASMUS d’un semestre:
    Etude des Mathématiques Financières et projet autour des normes CMMI et ISO 9001

  • Concordia University (Montréal)

    Montréal 2007 - 2007 Informatique

    Echange d’un semestre organisé par l’ECE

  • Ecole Centrale D'Electronique

    Paris 2006 - 2010 Systèmes d'Informations

    2008-2009 Président de l'assocation ECE Entreprises

  • Lycée Jean Baptiste SAY

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Math SUP PSI

  • Lycée Chaptal

    Paris 2002 - 2005 Scientifique

Réseau