Guillaume FAY

Courbevoie2014 - maintenant• Target Operating Model projects deployment with both onshore and offshore teams including tools and processes refactoring
• Products and businesses cartography, across Asia and Europe in the asset servicing industry
• Business case and executive investment committee preparation framed in the replacement of a cross-locations core banking system
• Definition of target organization and information technology master plan to improve client data management life cycle
• Target Operating Models definition in frame of BCBS 239 risk data aggregation principles
• Know Your Customer, Due Diligence process review
=>Account coordination:
• Contributing in strategic account relationship management
• Following teams and engagements progress, sharing expertise
• Leading value proposal with an entrepreneurship mindset, reliable team player and easy to work with
• Developing new business opportunities around Blockchain, Fintech and Collateral Management
Crédit Agricole CIB
- Project Manager – Head of Legal IT Department
Montrouge2013 - 2014• Managing system integration on a new software for master agreement negotiation
- Procurement management of software editor
- Monitor and control project execution
• Coordination of the business unit 3-year planning with the business units
• Define new processes adapted to business and market constraints
• Reporting to the top management
• Management of a business analyst team (up to 4 persons)
Montrouge2011 - 2013• Manage investment projects - Market and Regulatory Changes :
Project management to adapt CA-CIB organization, processes and business following Regulatory initiatives related to the OTC Derivatives.
- Lead Projects on adapting counterpart referential for US and EU regulations: multi-year project and cross-asset classes
- Definition of the needs, feasibility study, budget, and steering committees. (2012: 1 500 man-days)
- Coordination of multiple functional teams
• Application management and Zero-Based Budgeting :
- Defining the strategy for both applications and projects, reducing fix costs by 15%
- Maintaining expertise in the business and operations processes
- Management of a business analyst team (up to 3 persons)
BNP Paribas Arbitrage
- Business Analyst Global Equities and Commodity Derivatives
Paris2010 - 2011Maître d’Ouvrage sur une plateforme Middle Office de suivi des produits structurés
- Management of project and steering committees
- Specifications writings, developments follow-up and release’s validation
- Automation of non-regression tests using Quality Center and QuickTest Pro 9.5 working with an Indian testing factory
- Functional support for Paris, New York and Hong Kong users
Groupe Caisse d’Epargne, Centre de Services Financiers
- Responsable du projet « Report XML » destiné à SUMMIT FT
2009 - 2009• Etude des techniques de repporting offertes par la solution SUMMIT de Misys (C / C++)
• Rédaction d’un plan de mise en œuvre validé et chiffré pour l’ajout de l’option XML
• Ajout du nouveau format aux rapports : IFRS, Smart Trade, pricing, fixing et closing
• Réalisation d’une campagne de non régression
CGI Business Consulting
- Responsable de l’entité CRM
2008 - 2009Partenariat avec l’ECE dans le cadre d’un projet pluridisciplinaire:
• Stratégie de migration de données vers la solution Oracle « Application Intégration Architecture for Communications ».
• Etude du middleware JAVA pour le transfert des données CRM et BRM
Société Générale
- Assistant Chargé d’Etude
PARIS2007 - 2007• Analyses de relation et de rentabilité des clients
• Analyses financières visant à évaluer les modalités de financement d’un projet.
• Notation de contreparties selon les accords de Bâle II permettant ainsi d’évaluer le risque que représente chaque client.