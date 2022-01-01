Guillaume FERAY

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Labeuvrière
Briefly, here is my course of twenty-two years. I did my entire professional career in the pharmaceutical industry: first eleven years as a medical rep and the eleven following to the next level as a sales Regional Director. Having acquired and exercised in my managerial dimension many of functions in human resources, it is in any consistency that I had thought a conversion in this area.
In July 2012, I have undertaken a skills audit that confirmed the relevance of my choice in a career move in the management of HR. Coincidence (?), the CL-INNOVATION company which employed me was liquidated in November. This is creating a situation of positive break favouring the development of my conversion.
Despite a profile that was not standard, lucid and modest, I managed to convince the CESI in Arras (62), which proposed a named training: "Manager human resources in the company. This school is known and recognized for its reliability and validity of its graduates.
I have integrated VALEO alternating in this training. Indeed, this has been a joy for me to join both another industry and a company to large multinational culture which cultivates values and projects in which I myself. Within the HR team, I could observe and participate in the activities taking place for 1500 employees in the site.
Now, being a graduate, I want to implement the achievements of my training in the management of human resources and my years of professional experiences.
Mes compétences :
Audit: expert
Microsoft Word: utilisation classique
Microsoft PowerPoint: utilisation classique
Microsoft Excel: utilisation classique
Gestion des ressources humaines
Techniques de vente
Gestion de projet
Leadership
Management
Stratégie d'entreprise
Veille juridique et législative
Droit du travail
Stratégie commerciale
Gestion de la formation
Industrie pharmaceutique
Conduite de réunion
Recrutement cadres
Gestion administrative
Ciel Paye
HR partner
Audit
Teams
PeopleSoft
Paye/Prsi
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Internet
anglais opérationnel
Relations sociales