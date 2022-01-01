Guillaume FERAY

Briefly, here is my course of twenty-two years. I did my entire professional career in the pharmaceutical industry: first eleven years as a medical rep and the eleven following to the next level as a sales Regional Director. Having acquired and exercised in my managerial dimension many of functions in human resources, it is in any consistency that I had thought a conversion in this area.

In July 2012, I have undertaken a skills audit that confirmed the relevance of my choice in a career move in the management of HR. Coincidence (?), the CL-INNOVATION company which employed me was liquidated in November. This is creating a situation of positive break favouring the development of my conversion.

Despite a profile that was not standard, lucid and modest, I managed to convince the CESI in Arras (62), which proposed a named training: "Manager human resources in the company. This school is known and recognized for its reliability and validity of its graduates.

I have integrated VALEO alternating in this training. Indeed, this has been a joy for me to join both another industry and a company to large multinational culture which cultivates values and projects in which I myself. Within the HR team, I could observe and participate in the activities taking place for 1500 employees in the site.

Now, being a graduate, I want to implement the achievements of my training in the management of human resources and my years of professional experiences.



Mes compétences :

Audit: expert

Microsoft Word: utilisation classique

Microsoft PowerPoint: utilisation classique

Microsoft Excel: utilisation classique

Gestion des ressources humaines

Techniques de vente

Gestion de projet

Leadership

Management

Stratégie d'entreprise

Veille juridique et législative

Droit du travail

Stratégie commerciale

Gestion de la formation

Industrie pharmaceutique

Conduite de réunion

Recrutement cadres

Gestion administrative

Ciel Paye

HR partner

Audit

Teams

PeopleSoft

Paye/Prsi

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Internet

anglais opérationnel

Relations sociales