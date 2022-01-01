Guillaume FERAY

Menu

En résumé

Briefly, here is my course of twenty-two years. I did my entire professional career in the pharmaceutical industry: first eleven years as a medical rep and the eleven following to the next level as a sales Regional Director. Having acquired and exercised in my managerial dimension many of functions in human resources, it is in any consistency that I had thought a conversion in this area.
In July 2012, I have undertaken a skills audit that confirmed the relevance of my choice in a career move in the management of HR. Coincidence (?), the CL-INNOVATION company which employed me was liquidated in November. This is creating a situation of positive break favouring the development of my conversion.
Despite a profile that was not standard, lucid and modest, I managed to convince the CESI in Arras (62), which proposed a named training: "Manager human resources in the company. This school is known and recognized for its reliability and validity of its graduates.
I have integrated VALEO alternating in this training. Indeed, this has been a joy for me to join both another industry and a company to large multinational culture which cultivates values and projects in which I myself. Within the HR team, I could observe and participate in the activities taking place for 1500 employees in the site.
Now, being a graduate, I want to implement the achievements of my training in the management of human resources and my years of professional experiences.

Mes compétences :
Audit: expert
Microsoft Word: utilisation classique
Microsoft PowerPoint: utilisation classique
Microsoft Excel: utilisation classique
Gestion des ressources humaines
Techniques de vente
Gestion de projet
Leadership
Management
Stratégie d'entreprise
Veille juridique et législative
Droit du travail
Stratégie commerciale
Gestion de la formation
Industrie pharmaceutique
Conduite de réunion
Recrutement cadres
Gestion administrative
Ciel Paye
HR partner
Audit
Teams
PeopleSoft
Paye/Prsi
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Internet
anglais opérationnel
Relations sociales

Entreprises

  • Polyclinique Marie Madeleine Gombes - Administrateur et Rrh

    2016 - maintenant Administration du personnel, activités commerciales et marketing afin de faire connaître l'établissement auprès des professionnels de santé, notamment du laboratoire de biologie moléculaire unique en Afrique centrale

  • efficience Congo pour sup pharma business school - Responsable pédagogique et formation

    2015 - maintenant dans le cadre d'un partenariat avec Sup Pharma Congo, école de formation dans le domaine de la
    santé. Recrutement d'élèves désirant intégrer une formation de délégués pharmaceutique et médicaux selon les pré
    requis . Supervision de la logistique et de la publicité concernant la mise en place de la formation. Développement et mise
    en place de programmes de formation en adéquation avec la validité du diplôme. Accueil et intégration des élèves. Monter
    des partenariats avec les entreprises locales pouvant accueillir les élèves stagiaires. Suivi du programme pédagogique et
    mise en place d'évaluations hebdomadaires. Accompagnement à la réalisation d'un mémoire de fin d'étude. Dispense de
    cours en biologie, anatomie, pathologies et métier.

  • Mission Locale de l'Artois - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    2015 - 2015

  • VALEO - Chargé de missions polyvalent en ressources humaines

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Stagiaire RH . Chargé de missions polyvalent en ressources humaines. Atteinte des objectifs des stratégies groupe au sein du service
    Implication du personnel, formation et communication. Participations aux réunion CE/DP/CHSCT.

  • CL innovation et innovex - Directeur Régional

    2001 - 2013 : CL-INNOVATION (société leader de la prestation industrie pharmaceutique)
    Management d'équipes de délégués médicaux (15 personnes). Atteinte d'objectifs quantitatifs et qFaire respecter la Charte de la VM et les règles de déontologie, ainsi que les exigences du Référentiel de Certification de la Visite Médicale..
    -Faire assurer le maximum de prescriptions, au sein de la région, des produits confiés, tout en respectant la politique des laboratoires clients et de l’entreprise, ainsi que les principes fondamentaux d’éthique professionnelle
    - Recrutement, formation, évaluations, gestions de carrières, applications réglementaires, préparation des audits annuels de certification, développement des collaborateurs, mise en oeuvre des stratégies d’entreprise, gestion des dossiers individuels des équipes. Gestion administrative et budgétaire Organisation et réalisation de réunions Optimisation commerciale : réduire les coûts de fonctionnement, développer le CA
    - Répartition:
    a)les éléments variables de rémunération (EVR), pré réalisation de la paie(validation de l'activité des VM)
    b) les primes qualitatives
    c) le budget pour accorder des augmentations de salaire.
    Gestion administrative :
    Planifier,et réaliser de manière rigoureuse l’ensemble des tâches en utilisant les tableaux de bord.
    -Réailser les tâches administratives qui sont demandées puis les communiquer en temps et en heure à l’aide de reportings hebdomadaires et mensuels.
    Management de délégués médicaux
    Maintenir un esprit d’équipe en assurant :
    a) l’intégration rapide des nouveaux Délégués Médicaux dans l’ équipe
    régionale
    b) en promouvant une ambiance saine, fondée sur le professionnalisme, la
    confiance, la solidarité et la motivation
    - assurer le développement professionnel de chacun des Délégués Médicaux
    en assurant un « coaching » approprié :
    a) au cours des journées de « duo »
    b) lors des coordinations téléphoniques
    c) pendant les réunions et séminaires

    - assurer leur formation d’intégration, ainsi que leur formation produits
    - Notamment au cours des journées de « duo » aide des Délégués Médicaux à :
    a) maîtriser les techniques de « vente »
    b) gérer de manière optimale leur secteur (activité, couverture, gestion des
    tournées, rendez-vous,…)
    c) à améliorer leurs connaissances produits et environnement
    d) à maintenir et améliorer leurs connaissances réglementaires
    en appliquant les techniques de « coaching » appropriées
    A l’issue de la journée duo, relever les écarts et mettre
    en place les actions correctives

    - Recrutement / Licenciement
    a) anticiper, proposeret participer au recrutement des Délégués
    Médicaux si nécessaire, dans l’intérêt de la performance de la région
    b) responsabilité de recommander le licenciement d’un ou
    plusieurs Délégués Médicaux si nécessaire, dans l’intérêt de la
    région
    S’ assurez que tous les collaborateurs de l’ équipe sont
    formés (produits et réglementaire) et évalués, que leurs connaissances
    sont toujours maitrisées, que les émargements et tableaux de synthèse
    sont remplis et transmis au Responsable Qualité. Réalisation,
    lorsque cela est nécessaire les formations réglementaires d’intégration
    et continue
    Faire respecter la Charte de la Visite médicale et les
    règles de déontologie.
    S’ assurer que les collaborateurs connaissent et respectent
    les bonnes pratiques et les procédures de pharmacovigilance et de
    réclamation.

    - planifier, organiser et animer des réunions régionales.

  • Wyeth, organon, riom, merrell - Délégué médical

    1990 - 2001 : Délégué médical ville et hôpital successivement au sein des laboratoires CIDER SANTE, MERRELL DOW, WYETH France et
    RIOM-ORGANON. Promouvoir les produits du portefeuille auprès de médecins généralistes, spécialistes et pharmaciens. Organisation de nombreux
    évènements relationnels professionnels ( congrès)..

  • Divers Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques - Délégué Médical & Délégué médical

    1990 - 2001 Divers Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques - Délégué médical ville et hôpital successivement au sein des laboratoires CIDER SANTE, MERRELL DOW, WYETH
    RIOM-ORGANON. Promouvoir les produits du portefeuille auprès de médecins généralistes, spécialistes et pharmaciens.
    Organisation de nombreux évènements relationnels professionnels en France et à l'étranger (congrès).

  • Léo - Secrétaire

    1988 - 1990 * Sport Les sports d'équipe, pratique du football pendant 15 ans en club ;
    * Culture L'histoire des rois de France et la lecture philosophique ;
    * Musique Pratique de la guitare dans des groupes, musique des années 60 et 70

Formations

  • Cesi (Arras)

    Arras 2013 - 2014 Master Manager les Ressources Humaines dans

    : Master Manager les Ressources Humaines dans l'Entreprise, CESI Arras.(Titre de niveau 2)

  • Educatel

    Rouen 2011 - 2011 : Initiation à la psychologie. Educatel, formation par correspondance

  • CREPS NORMANDIE

    Houlgate 1988 - 1988 Diplôme d'entraineur tennis

  • Université Le Havre

    Le Havre 1985 - 1988 DEUG AES

