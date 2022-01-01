Menu

Guillaume FLEURY-MAROS

LONDRES

En résumé

Axeos ...
Here are just few words about our company, created in 2006, AXEOS is one of the European Leader in terms of audiovisual technologies integration solutions.

We are proposing high-end and design furniture that can integrate any brands or sizes of technologies. Our expertise in terms of videoconference, telepresence and digital signage allows us to meet the most demanding requests.

Therefore, you can have a look at our online catalog & Website, so you can discover our products line. Our Furniture are design, qualitative and high-end, and this is what makes us different.

Therefore, it would be a good opportunity to meet and discuss with you about partnership opportunity.

Feel free to contact us if you need further information.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Your international business development
Retail stores
ECommerce
Taxation
Situational Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
ISO 900X Standard
Change Management
Business Development
Management

Entreprises

  • Axeos - UK Representative

    2015 - maintenant

  • Evolua Formation - Associé

    Hérouville-Saint-Clair 2014 - maintenant

  • Clopinette - Responsable nouveaux marchés

    2014 - 2014 Marque leader de cigarettes électroniques en France – 80 boutiques spécialisées sur la France.
    Double mission – département commercial nouveaux marchés :
    - Mission commerciale : développement secteur GMS et projets de d’implantation de la marque en gares, zones Duty Free – international.
    - Mission management : Adjoint directeur commercial – suivi activité des commerciaux – mise en place de process internes d’évaluation et de suivi commercial.

  • Le 2 Minutes - Emailing Management - Key Account Manager - Le 2 Minutes

    2013 - 2013 Au sein du 2 Minutes : 1er journal online d’information marocaine et internationale
    Responsable de la commercialisation d’insertions publicitaires. Gestion et développement d’un portefeuille d’annonceurs B2B de plus de 150 grands comptes (hôtels, luxe, automobile, banques, immobilier, grandes écoles, sites e-commerce, compagnies aériennes…)

  • Le 2 Minutes - Responsable Grands Comptes / Key Account Manager

    2013 - 2013 Le 2 Minutes :

    -1er newsletter online d'information au Maroc / First online newsletter in Morocco
    -Résumé de l'actualité marocaine et internationale ( économie, politique, culture, social ...) / Sum up of the national & international fresh news ( economy, politics, culture, social issues...)
    - 250 000 lecteurs au Maroc / 250 000 readers in Morocco

    Poste / Responsibility
    Responsable de la commercialisation d'insertions publicitaires sur la newsletter / Sales manager of advertisement on the newsletter.
    Plus de 150 références grands comptes / More than 150 key advertisers

    Automobile : Porsche, Jaguar, Audi, VW, BMW, Mercedes, Toyota, Renault...
    Hotellerie : Accor ( Sofitel, Pullman), Sheraton...
    Banque Assurance: Société Générale, BMCI, Axa..
    Grande distribution: Morocco Mall, Anfa Place
    Luxe: Mauboussin, Mont Blanc
    Aérien : Air France, Royal Air Maroc, Qatar Airways

  • Galeries Lafayette - Employé Service Détaxe / Tax Free

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Service international réservé à la clientèle résidente hors de l'Union Européene qui a le droit de demander le remboursement partiel de la TVA qu'elle paie sur les achats aux Galeries Lafayette.
    International service dedicated to the international clients living outside the EU and which deserves the right to get partial repayment of the VAT,

    -Elaboration de bordereaux de détaxe à présenter à la douane. / Establishment of tax free forms.
    -Conseil clientèle étrangère./ International CRM

  • Galeries Lafayette - LE BHV MARAIS - Responsable clientèle internationale - détaxe

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Délivrer des bordereaux de détaxe à la clientèle internationale – relation client

  • Robinson Les Bains - Business developer

    PARIS 2012 - 2012 Marque Française de maillots de bain haut de gamme pour hommes - Développement et
    Administration des ventes - organisation logistique et participation aux salons de créateurs (Italie,
    France, Allemagne, Etats-Unis).

  • CASTORAMA - Conseiller de vente

    Templemars 2011 - 2011 Rayons jardinage et quincaillerie

    - Aménagement des rayons

    - Conseil clients

  • ISC NETWORK - Chargé d'étude

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Pôle JOB SERVICE: Sous la responsabilité de la Présidente et du Vice-Président Job

    - Etablissement de devis et contrat

    - Recrutement d'étudiants de l'ISC PARIS pour des missions d'animations commerciales, de street marketing, de tâches administrative, enquêtes.

    -Suivi clientèle


    Developpement Commerciale: Sous la responsabilité du Responsable Commercial:

    -Prospection / phoning, démarchage de nouveaux clients.

  • Isc paris - Étudiant

    Paris 2011 - 2014

  • EVOLUA FORMATION - Attaché commercial

    Hérouville-Saint-Clair 2010 - 2010 Centre de formation spécialisé dans les BTS commerciaux en Alternance ( MUC/ NRC).
    Spécialisation Banque Assurance Bac +3.

    - Prospection terrain auprès des entreprises du Calvados pour la mise en place de contrats de professionnalisation.

Formations

  • ISC Paris

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Master 2 - International business manager

    Specialisation entièrement dispensée en Anglais préparant aux techniques commerciales et managériales dans un environnement international.

    - Transactions commerciales internationales
    - Leadership et management du changement
    - Affaires internationale, stratégie, marketing, finance, négociation

  • ISC Paris Business School

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Master's degree

    - Programme entirely in English
    - Preparing students in masterting management and trade skills into an international and multicultural environment

    Courses:
    - Strategic Decisions in International Trade Transactions
    - International Business
    - Change Management & Leadership & Organizational Behavior
    - International Finance & Introduction to Project Finance
    - International Marketing
    - Introd

  • Lycée Jeanne D'Arc

    Caen 2009 - 2011 Classe préparatoire aux grandes écoles

    Classe préparatoire HEC option économie Lycée Jeanne D'Arc Caen

Réseau