Guillaume FLEURY-MAROS

Axeos ...
Here are just few words about our company, created in 2006, AXEOS is one of the European Leader in terms of audiovisual technologies integration solutions.
We are proposing high-end and design furniture that can integrate any brands or sizes of technologies. Our expertise in terms of videoconference, telepresence and digital signage allows us to meet the most demanding requests.
Therefore, you can have a look at our online catalog & Website, so you can discover our products line. Our Furniture are design, qualitative and high-end, and this is what makes us different.
Therefore, it would be a good opportunity to meet and discuss with you about partnership opportunity.
Feel free to contact us if you need further information.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Your international business development
Retail stores
ECommerce
Taxation
Situational Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
ISO 900X Standard
Change Management
Business Development
Management