Guillaume FLOYRAC
COMPIEGNE
En résumé
Ingénieur d'Affaires
Mes compétences :
Commercial
SSII
Entreprises
Logica
- Ingénieur d'affaires
COMPIEGNE
maintenant
Logica
- Ingénieur d'Affaires
COMPIEGNE
2008 - 2011
Septembre 2009 à aujourd'hui : Logica (Sophia Antipolis) Ingénieur d'affaires
Septembre 2008 à Septembre 2009 : Logica (Aix en Provence) Ingénieur d'affaires
Mars 2008 à Septembre 2008 : Logica (Aix en provence) Stagiaire Ingénieur Commercial
Formations
ISEN
Toulon
2003 - 2008
Informatique, Electronique, Ingénieries d'Affaires
Telecommunications et Ingénierie d'affaires
Alain MEFFRE
Aurélien LOMBARDO
Charlotte VINCENT
David KOENIG
David MAGUEUR
Jean MAISONNIAL
Laurent FEVRE
Mehdi CHAMMAKHI
Thomas LEONARDI