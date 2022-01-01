Menu

Guillaume FOURNIÉ

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Aviation
Gestion de projets
Opérations aériennes
Management
Ingénierie
Gestion de projet
Amélioration continue

Entreprises

  • JMK -  -

    2015 - maintenant

  • IXAIR - Operation Shift Supervisor / OPS Dispatcher

    LE BOURGET 2011 - 2015 - Conception of worldwide flight planning
    - Supervision in real time of aircraft movement and incident management
    - Aircraft owner account & customer service management
    - Internal & external relationship development and management
    - Commercial objective monitoring

  • French Aviation - Chief Operating Officer

    2009 - 2011 - Creation, Supervision and management of VIP Handling activity (2 locations)
    - Team Management (15 agents)
    - Creation and marketing of flight planning product
    - Set up and management of refuelling department
    - Management of client relationships, subcontractors and litigation resolution

  • UFH - - Conception of a marketing campaign for Eurocopter

    2008 - 2009 Final internship

    - Conception of a marketing campaign for Eurocopter

Formations

