Guillaume FOURNIÉ

LE BOURGET2011 - 2015- Conception of worldwide flight planning
- Supervision in real time of aircraft movement and incident management
- Aircraft owner account & customer service management
- Internal & external relationship development and management
- Commercial objective monitoring
French Aviation
- Chief Operating Officer
2009 - 2011- Creation, Supervision and management of VIP Handling activity (2 locations)
- Team Management (15 agents)
- Creation and marketing of flight planning product
- Set up and management of refuelling department
- Management of client relationships, subcontractors and litigation resolution
UFH
- - Conception of a marketing campaign for Eurocopter
2008 - 2009Final internship
- Conception of a marketing campaign for Eurocopter