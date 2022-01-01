Menu

Guillaume FOURNIER

LONDON

En résumé

Kaiser Associates is a boutique strategy consulting firm with headquarters in Washington, DC and London. Kaiser Associates is dedicated to helping leading global corporations improve their performance and unlock new sources of sustainable, profitable growth. We provide our clients with strategic insight and analysis that drives decision-making.

Founded in 1981, we maintain deep, long-standing relationships with the most admired companies in the world, including five of Fortune’s Ten Most Admired Corporations and six of the top ten of Business Week’s ‘Global 1,000’.

In addition to our headquarters locations, we maintain offices in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Cape Town, South Africa; Toronto, Canada and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Entreprises

  • Triangle Growth Partners - Associate

    2014 - maintenant

  • Kaiser Associates - Senior Consultant

    Washington, DC 2011 - 2014

  • Goldman Sachs - Securities Lending Analyst

    Paris 2009 - 2009

  • Edenred - Management Accounting Analyst

    Malakoff 2007 - 2007

Formations

  • London School Of Economics (London)

    London 2010 - 2011 Master of Science

    MSc Management, Organisations and Governance

  • Northeastern University (Boston)

    Boston 2006 - 2010 Bachelor of Science

    BSc in International Business and Finance

